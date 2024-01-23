Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.01.2024

WKN: 924848 | ISIN: NO0003054108
Tradegate
23.01.24
16:06 Uhr
16,900 Euro
+0,080
+0,48 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire
23.01.2024 | 14:34
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated change of ticker code for Mowi derivatives (12/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 10/24, the 100% dividend adjustments
rule in Mowi ASA (Mowi) will be changed as of February 19, 2024: Expiration
months with an expiry date before September 30, 2024 will continue to be 100%
dividend adjusted, the ticker code for these expirations will be changed to
MOWD. 



NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will change the ticker code for options, regular and
gross return forwards/futures in Mowi (MOWI) after 19.30 (CET), February 16,
2024. 

              Old Symbol               New Symbol

              MOWI                    MOWD



The series will receive new names and ISIN-codes which will be published in
connection with the ticker change on February 16, 2024. 

Expiration months that are not listed yet but will expire before September 30,
2024 will be listed with the ticker MOWD. 



For Expiration months with an expiry date after September 30, 2024, the ticker
code MOWI will remain and follow the standard treatment for dividend
adjustments meaning that the 100% adjustment rule is no longer in effect. 



For contact details please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1190184
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
