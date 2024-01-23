NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated change of ticker code for Mowi derivatives (12/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 10/24, the 100% dividend adjustments rule in Mowi ASA (Mowi) will be changed as of February 19, 2024: Expiration months with an expiry date before September 30, 2024 will continue to be 100% dividend adjusted, the ticker code for these expirations will be changed to MOWD. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will change the ticker code for options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Mowi (MOWI) after 19.30 (CET), February 16, 2024. Old Symbol New Symbol MOWI MOWD The series will receive new names and ISIN-codes which will be published in connection with the ticker change on February 16, 2024. Expiration months that are not listed yet but will expire before September 30, 2024 will be listed with the ticker MOWD. For Expiration months with an expiry date after September 30, 2024, the ticker code MOWI will remain and follow the standard treatment for dividend adjustments meaning that the 100% adjustment rule is no longer in effect. For contact details please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1190184