AI/ML Innovations Inc.'s Subsidiary, Health Gauge, Unveils Its Proprietary "The Pulse Whisperer" for Biometric Raw Signal Data to Empower Life Science Researchers

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a leading company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to report that it has received the following press release from its majority-owned subsidiary, Health Gauge Inc.:

Health Gauge Inc. proudly announces the launch of its innovative product, "The Pulse Whisperer" for Biometric Raw Signal Data. The Pulse Whisperer is a powerful tool designed for use by Life Science Researchers, providing them with unprecedented access to the raw biometric signals captured from smart sensor wearables, as well as the ability to utilize the raw data to help improve health outcomes through Health Gauge's unique and comprehensive suite of products. In a significant departure from conventional wearables like Apple Watches and FitBits, The Pulse Whisperer product suite encompasses Health Gauge's Smart Sensor Wearables, Device Firmware, SDK & APIs, and licensed access to Health Gauge's Proprietary and Patented Neural Network technology, all coupled with Health Gauge's scalable Biometric Platform for Life Sciences. Researchers can now harness rich, previously inaccessible data, opening new frontiers in health research.

Paul Duffy, CEO of AI/ML Innovations Inc., expressed enthusiasm, "The Pulse Whisperer marks an important moment in health tech innovation. By providing researchers with unparalleled access to raw biometric signals, we empower them to delve deeper into the intricacies of human health. This aligns with our mission at AI/ML Innovations Inc. to advance technologies that address urgent societal needs". Mr. Duffy continued, "Feedback indicates that there is widespread need within the medical community for a product suite such as The Pulse Whisperer. We anticipate that early adopters to this product suite will include Life Sciences and Medical Researchers, Educational and Academic Research communities, Healthcare Technology Developers, Data Scientists in Healthcare, Biomedical Engineers, Pharmaceutical Companies and Government and Health Policy Makers."

Real-Time Monitoring[1]: "With the competitive Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) market anticipated to grow to a global value of $187bn by 2028, the widespread adoption of interconnected devices and wearables that collect biometric data seems assured. Smartwatches and fitness trackers are just the first waves of technologies that are able to provide biometric research professionals with the ability to continuously monitor trial participants' vital signs, sleep patterns, and physical activity. The data science applications of the IoMT and real-time monitoring are immense. Large-scale data collection will allow researchers to aggregate and parse through vast amounts of biometric information, creating opportunities to improve healthcare outcomes and service provision across entire populations and the identification of disease patterns and trends that can be quickly responded to before they are spread too widely." (Source: Warman O'Brien 10:08:23)

Bruce Matichuk, Co-founder and CTO of Health Gauge Inc., added, "The Pulse Whisperer reflects our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in health technology. It's not just a product; it's a gateway to a new era of understanding and leveraging biometric data for transformative research."

Health Gauge, a majority-owned subsidiary of AI/ML Innovations Inc., is at the forefront of revolutionizing healthcare through the power of Health Intelligence. With a commitment to leveraging technology for human well-being, Health Gauge provides cutting-edge solutions for personalized health insights.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 12.44% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

