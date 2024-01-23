Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro Group Names Distinguished Military and Business Leader Colonel Lee Van Arsdale to its Board of Directors

- Expanded Board of Independent Directors to Support Growing Domestic and International Operations and Potential National Stock Exchange Listing -

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Safe Pro Group Inc. ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of safety and security solutions for people and infrastructure, today announced that it has added Colonel (Ret.) Lee Van Arsdale to its Board of Directors as it continues to advance its planned listing on a national stock exchange in 2024.

Colonel (Ret.) Lee Van Arsdale is a distinguished member of the U.S. armed forces serving for over 25 years in the Army including multiple tours of duty with the Special Forces and Special Missions unit. He has been decorated for valor with the Silver Star and received a Purple Heart. After his retirement from active duty, Col. Van Arsdale was a senior business executive and entrepreneurial leader, serving in positions including as Chief Executive Officer of Triple Canopy Inc. (a Constellis company), an integrated security solutions company, and as the Chief Executive Officer of Creative Radicals, a data analytics software solutions company.

"We are honored that Lee has agreed to join Safe Pro Group's board as we experience increased business development opportunities both domestically and internationally in response to the events currently unfolding around the world. Lee's proven military leadership experience combined with his business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit makes him an ideal addition to our Board of Directors," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group.

"The team at Safe Pro Group has built a unique and powerful portfolio of capabilities featuring advanced artificial intelligence applications, high-performance, American-made ballistic protection products, and the innovative use of drone technologies to detect landmines utilizing machine learning as a critical tool to support end users on the ground around the world. Together, these solutions can play a vital role in helping support the evolving security and safety needs of customers in the Government and commercial sectors worldwide and I am honored to join the team and look forward to realizing a shared vision for a safer and more secure future," added Colonel (Ret.) Lee Van Arsdale.

Colonel (Ret.) Van Arsdale's military career as a soldier includes assignments in U.S. Army Special Forces, with 11 years spent in a U.S. Army Special Mission Unit. Over his 25-year Army career, Colonel (Ret.) Van Arsdale served in three combat zones in leadership positions, and participated in numerous classified operations, on a global scale. Following his military career, Col. Van Arsdale was also the Assistant General Manager for National Security Response at the Bechtel Nevada Corporation; the founder and president of Unconventional Solutions, Inc., a private consulting firm, and was the founding Executive Director of the University of Nevada Las Vegas Institute for Security Studies. He currently serves on the boards of several companies. Col. Van Arsdale received the Excellence in Writing Award from the Army War College Foundation for a paper entitled "The Use of Special Operations Forces in the Counter-proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction" and is a recipient of the Combat infantryman's Badge, Master Paratrooper Wings, Master Military Freefall Wings, Air Assault Wings, Ranger tab, and Special Forces tab in addition to the Silver Star and Purple Heart. He is a graduate from the U.S. Armed Forces Staff College and U.S. Army War College and received an M.S. from the University of Colorado and a B.S. from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He has been named a Distinguished Graduate of West Point, and a Distinguished Member of the Special Forces Regiment.

Colonel (Ret.) Van Arsdale joins Safe Pro Group's other independent directors on its Board including:

Lieutenant General (Ret.) John E. Miller Lieutenant General, U.S. Army (Ret.), John E. Miller is a decorated combat veteran who has served over 34 years in the U.S. Army, most recently as the Deputy Commanding General of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) responsible for coordinating the implementation of the Army's first digitized command and control system in a combat brigade. Lt. Gen. Miller served as a Divisional President for L-3 Communication providing linguist, intelligence analyst and technical support for deployed forces in 13 countries.

Major General (Ret.) Arthur T. Dean Major General, U.S. Army (Ret.) Arthur Dean served over 31 years in the U.S. Army most recently as Director of Military Personnel Management, HQ Dept of Army and Deputy Chief of Staff for Personnel & Installation Management, U.S. Army Forces Command. Maj. Gen. Dean served as a member for the National Advisory Council on Drug Abuse and the National Institute of Health (NIH).



About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group has strategically acquired and assembled best-of-breed Drone services, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and ballistic protection manufacturing companies enabling it to provide the industry's first turnkey solution for next generation demining. Safe Pro is led by a team of Executives and Subject Matter Experts (SME) drawn from the Government and Commercial sectors dedicated to assembling unique safety and security technologies and solutions. Through a layered approach to the development and integration of advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning, drone-based remote sensing technologies and services, and personal protective gear, Safe Pro Group can provide Governments, Enterprises and NGOs with innovative solutions designed to respond to evolving threats. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

