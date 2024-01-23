Equum Medical Aims to Revolutionize Rural Mississippi Healthcare Through Telehealth Excellence

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Equum Medical announces an initiative with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), addressing the pressing healthcare challenges faced by underserved populations in rural Mississippi through innovative telehealth solutions. This initiative marks a significant effort toward healthcare accessibility and quality for all by coupling the pillars of telehealth: people, process and technology.

A significant portion of Mississippi's population resides in rural and remote areas, where healthcare access remains a persistent challenge. The Delta Region, in particular, faces economic and infrastructure disparities, resulting in limited access to quality healthcare services. Rural hospitals in these areas often struggle with limited financial resources, severe physician shortages and restricted access to specialized care. UMMC has emerged as a pioneering institution in the field of telehealth, aiming to address the critical healthcare challenges faced by the rural population in Mississippi, particularly in the Delta Region. In 2017 UMMC was recognized as one of only two federally designated Centers of Excellence in Telehealth, and with this designation, UMMC is tasked by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to explore innovative ways to advance telemedicine practice.

Telehealth has emerged as a transformative approach to bridge the healthcare gap in rural areas. By utilizing technology, telehealth enables healthcare professionals to reach patients remotely, providing consultations, diagnoses and treatment recommendations. For a market like Mississippi, ensuring adequate provider availability is a specific requirement to support telehealth program services and scale. Enter Equum Medical and Dynamic Virtual Resourcing; dynamic resourcing involves the real-time allocation of healthcare professionals and resources based on patient needs, demand fluctuations and service availability.

Equum Medical CEO Dr. Corey Scurlock expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, saying, "Equum Medical is proud to work with the University of Mississippi Medical Center in the effort to transform rural healthcare. We have a shared vision of leveraging technology to overcome barriers to healthcare access."

The initiative is expected to not only provide essential high-acuity care services to underserved populations but also serve as a reference tool for others seeking to replicate the model of comprehensive telehealth integration and dynamic resource allocation.

About Equum Medical

Equum Medical is a nationally recognized, tech-enabled clinical services company that provides the people and processes that ensure investments in telehealth technology succeed in transforming inpatient care. Equum's clinical services platform focuses on the acute care population spanning ED, ICU, nursing, sitter and telemetry services solutions. For 2024, the National Rural Health Association (NRHA) has designated Equum Medical as its exclusive Health Information Technology Coalition Partner and Equum Medical continues to be a partner and Gold member of the NRHA. Learn more here at www.equummedical.com.

