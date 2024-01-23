Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.01.2024
Die ultimative Wunderwaffe gegen den globalen Nahrungsmittel-Mangel!
Actusnews Wire
23.01.2024 | 14:53
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RACING FORCE S.P.A.: Racing Force Group's brand OMP continues the partnership with Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team

The reigning World Rally Champion team opted again for OMP's racewear and seats


Ronco Scrivia (Genova, Italy), January 23th, 2024 - Racing Force Group is pleased to announce the technical partnership extension with Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team, the reigning World Rally Champion outfit, which will be equipped with products from the OMP brand in the coming seasons as well.


Since 2017, OMP has been supplying Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team with drivers and co-drivers' racewear, mechanics' overalls and the HTE ONE Lite seats, the most winning seats in the WRC's history. In 2023, the squad secured a fourth Manufacturer's title in six years and a fifth consecutive Drivers' title, thanks to eight victories out of 13 rounds.


OMP and Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT are ready to step into their eighth campaign together, as the 2024 FIA World Rally Championship will begin with Rallye Monte-Carlo due to take place on 25-28 January. The OMP logo will be still featured on the front bumper of the GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid cars.


OMP-equipped Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT drivers will be again current champion Kalle Rovanperä, Elfyn Evans, Takamoto Katsuta and multiple WRC champion Sébastien Ogier, paired with their respective co-drivers Jonne Halttunen, Scott Martin, Vincent Landais and Aaron Johnston. Their racewear products now have an updated design to perfectly match the new all-black livery and visual identity of Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team.


The collaboration between OMP and Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT now also includes the supply of safety parts for the fleet of new GR Yaris Rally2 cars, which are ready to make their eagerly awaited competitive debut this season.


Bruno Curletto, Chief Commercial Officer of Racing Force Group, commented: "The partnership with the Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team is among those we are most proud of, thanks to the many victories and world titles we conquered together. Over the years, it has been very inspiring to work alongside this team and its drivers and co-drivers to evolve our suits, gloves, boots, underwear, and seats to provide them the highest safety, comfort, and performance levels. Now we want to support Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team in reconfirming at the top of the WRC."


Jari-Matti Latvala, Team Principal of Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team, added: "Our team has had a fantastic relationship with OMP ever since we started in 2017, and we have enjoyed so much success together in that time. As a driver myself, I know just how important it is to have comfortable and reliable racewear when you're competing in all kinds of conditions like we do in the WRC. I also know from experience just how good the OMP products are, and we are very pleased to rely on them for the future."

© 2024 Actusnews Wire
