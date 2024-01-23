Hatch, Inc.: Hatch Releases No-Code Web Drawing Tool to Create Hand-Drawn Web Pages, Apps and Games

Turn Drawings Into No-Code Interactive Web Pages With Hatch Draw

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Hatch, a consumer software innovator founded by entrepreneurs from Valve and Picnik, today announced the launch of Hatch Draw, a live drawing web design tool in its creative development platform. Hatch Draw allows users to draw on a browser-based canvas, add interactive effects, then publish drawings as live web pages, apps, games, personal messages, invitations, presentations, and interactive stories. The tool is ideal for artists, creators, and tech enthusiasts seeking more personal, hand-made or unique web design capabilities.





Hatch Draw

Turn drawings into no-code interactive web pages with Hatch Draw.





Hatch Draw is free to use and anyone can access the tool inside of a Hatch project. New users can try Hatch Draw from this quick-start canvas: hatch.one/draw.

Features of Hatch Draw

Drawings are immediately publishable to the web and can function as typical web design elements such as buttons, links, and images

Drawings are grouped at an object level to support no-code behavioral triggers, reveals, and custom animations

Individual drawing strokes are rendered as physical objects responsive to gravity, physics, collisions and other dynamic interactive effects

Simple controls include pen color, outline, size, tapering, and thinning based on finger, mouse, and stylus strokes

Pen uses Perfect Freehand, a popular open source graphics library by Steve Ruiz, to "draw perfect pressure-sensitive freehand lines"

Free to use in any Hatch web project

Along with the new drawing capabilities, Hatch users can edit their projects down to the code, and add design elements, media or functionality with drag-and-drop components native to the Hatch platform. To create custom interactions, Hatch Draw works seamlessly with Hatch AI, released in December. Powered by OpenAI's GPT-4, Hatch AI allows users to describe the functionality of their desired interactions then builds the code for a publishable web page or web app.

"With Hatch Draw, creators can truly personalize their online presence from hand-drawn stickers and gifs to illustrated games and websites," said Hatch co-founder Darrin Massena. "We've seen creators building their no-code professional sites to include experiential details like immersive hallways, Rube Goldberg machines, interactive hidden objects, and scratch-away secret messages. We're excited to see how Hatch Draw will help creators bring their unique expressions to the web."

Registered Hatch users can create and publish pages to share publicly or keep projects private for sharing with friends and family. As part of the creator community, users can also make their projects "remixable," allowing other users to duplicate and modify the content. Hatch creations can be standalone webpages, personal web apps or embedded content in existing websites.

"We are seeing a renewed interest in the creative web - a web where people can build and play with personal software outside the confines of the social platforms," said Hatch co-founder Mike Harrington. "We've added drawing to Hatch's robust ecosystem so creators have even more ways to carve out their corners of the web without code."

To try Hatch Draw in action, visit hatch.one/draw.

