Dunlop Sports Americas Announces the Relaunch of Never Compromise Putters

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Dunlop Sports Americas is excited to announce the relaunch of the iconic Never Compromise Reserve putter line. Never Compromise offers golfers an uncompromised putting experience with a one-of-a-kind fitting method that promotes rhythmic strokes, pure strikes, and glide-like rolls.









"We're excited to be able to bring back the Never Compromise line and give golfers the opportunity to get a hand-built, fully custom putter fit entirely for their stroke," Vice President, Chuck Thiry said. "Putters are the most used club in the bag, and it's the one golfers often don't think to get fit for. With Never Compromise, golfers can simplify their mechanics and produce better results on the greens."

The Never Compromise experience is built around a unique length fitting process. Each fitting begins by assessing the players' putting setup using a length fitting tool that helps each golfer address the ball with correct setup and posture. Then, fitters calculate bespoke putter length that's precision cut to every quarter inch.

Once the ideal length is chosen, golfers can select their preferred head shape and decide between two finish options - NC Contrast, a black and grey finish, or a traditional Tour Satin finish. Based on length of the putter, interchangeable sole weights are available to ensure a consistent feel for each putter. Shorter length putters are built with heavier weights, while longer putters are assembled with lighter weights. Finally, golfers can select from one of three custom grip choices. In many locations dealers will have the equipment, training, and components available in-store to build the putter that very same day.

Never Compromise Reserve Putters are 100% CNC milled from premium, soft 303 stainless steel and individually weighted for ideal balance based on the putter's length. Never Compromise also features five stroke-specific models to choose from. Models include three toe hang shapes for slight arc strokes, and two face-balanced shapes for straight strokes. This lineup gives golfers a comprehensive shape selection to address the entire spectrum of stroke types and personal preferences.

In 2024, Never Compromise Reserve Putters will be sold by the XXIO/Never Compromise/ASICS sales team of Dunlop Sports Americas to select locations in many of North America's finest golf shops. Golfers will also have the opportunity to purchase online and be fit with the same fitting options as dealers using the Never Compromise Quiz Selector tool to find the best fit for their stroke.

For more information on the all-new Never Compromise Reserve putters, visit us.dunlopsports.com/never-compromise.

Retail Information and Pricing:

Never Compromise Reserve: $449.99

Launch Date: February 16, 2024

Contact Information

Noelle Zavaleta

Marketing Communications Director

noellezavaleta@srixon.com

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas

