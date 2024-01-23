Tocvan Ventures Corp: Tocvan Discovers New Gold - Silver Trend at Picacho Project; Rock Chips Return up to 15.9 g/t Gold, Plus Rock Float with Coarse Visible Gold Specimen Found

Highlights

Surface Program Completed at Picacho Returns Up to 15.9 g/t Au and 32 g/t Ag

NEW 1.6-kilometer Mineralized Trend Defined

Visible Gold Discovered in Float Sample at San Ramon Prospect, 200-meters from Drill Discovery

75 Samples in Total Collected with Average Grade of 0.6 g/t Au and 2 g/t Ag

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC);(OTCQB:TCVNF);(FSE:TV3), is pleased to announce results from its road accessible Picacho gold-silver project in the mine-friendly State of Sonora, Mexico. A short surface program was completed at Picacho to assess additional potential across the large 24-square kilometer property. A total of 75 rock chip samples were collected, averaging 0.6 g/t Au and 2 g/t Ag with the values up to 15.9 g/t Au and 32 g/t Ag (Table 1). A new mineralized trend extending over 1.6-kilometers in length has been discovered marked by old historic workings and exposure of mineralized veins and shear zones. The results are summarized below.

Figure 1. Highlights from recent surface work completed at Picacho.

Figure 2. Rock float sample discovered at Picacho with visible gold specimen.

Table 1. Highlights from the recent surface sample program. All samples are rock chips. Coordinates are UTM WGS 84.

Sample ID Easting Northing Weight (kg) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 555844 469389 3348062 4.03 15.85 10.40 555835 469279 3348240 3.78 9.49 8.80 555866 469070 3348563 2.70 5.22 5.60 555870 469113 3348740 4.12 3.42 2.40 555833 469041 3348631 3.27 2.01 1.30 555841 469138 3348292 2.20 1.39 2.20 555840 469282 3348258 3.73 1.34 1.30 555869 468863 3348325 2.60 1.22 0.25 555868 468997 3348532 2.55 0.90 0.90 555834 469041 3348628 4.05 0.85 32.50 555837 469292 3348280 3.47 0.69 0.60 555843 469168 3347991 3.16 0.65 2.40 555838 469293 3348281 3.29 0.61 0.25 555867 469072 3348572 3.22 0.55 1.60 555842 469138 3348292 3.08 0.49 8.70 555846 469424 3347948 3.10 0.44 0.25 555872 469627 3349891 2.14 0.23 9.30 555839 469283 3348258 2.71 0.23 2.30 555847 469470 3347898 3.80 0.20 0.25 555845 469402 3348052 2.98 0.17 1.50 555873 469629 3349890 2.42 0.12 31.70 555874 469630 3349891 3.53 0.08 6.80 555816 468515 3350736 2.44 0.07 0.25 555836 469280 3348248 3.71 0.06 2.50 555811 470570 3349789 3.00 0.02 0.25 555810 470469 3349701 3.51 0.02 1.40 555863 469875 3347891 2.74 0.01 0.25 555871 469672 3349791 2.81 0.01 0.25

"Picacho continues to provide excellent targets and validation for drill testing across the extensive property." commented Brodie Sutherland, CEO. "We now have defined over seven kilometers of prospective trend that has seen little to no drilling, leaving the area as one of the most prospective and untested exploration properties in the Caborca Gold Belt. The discovery by our local rancher of a quartz vein rock fragment along a fresh bulldozer track displays the coarse high-grade gold potential at Picacho. The proximity of the specimen sample to our San Ramon prospect where we drilled and discovered near surface gold-silver mineralization in our first drill program at Picacho indicates the potential to extend known mineralization in the area. Fresnillo, the world's largest silver producer, and Mexico's largest gold producer, controls the mineral concession title along the eastern border of Picacho. Picacho will provide us with continued exploration upside for our shareholders as we remain focused on the development of Pilar. We are pleased to be in the position to have two projects with immense upside. At Pilar, the data processing of the LiDAR survey is complete for the southern half of the property with the remaining northern half expected to be complete in February."

About the Picacho Property

The Picacho Gold-Silver property is interpreted as an orogenic gold system within the regional Caborca Gold Belt known for producing gold mines that include La Herradura (>10 Moz Au) and San Francisco (>3 Moz Au). The project is 140 kilometers north of Hermosillo and only 18 kilometers southwest of the past producing San Francisco Mine. The Project totals 24 square kilometers. Six primary zones of mineralization have been identified across the property totalling over seven kilometers of prospective trends. Surface sampling and historic workings have identified high-grade gold and silver values. In 2022, Tocvan drilled a maiden drill program at the San Ramon prospect returning 12.2-meters of 2.0 g/t Au and 7 g/t Ag. Tocvan believes Picacho provides an excellent opportunity for discovery of a muti-million ounce district.

Figure 3. Overview map of the Picacho Gold-Silver Project.

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan is a well-structured exploration development company. Tocvan was created in order to take advantage of the prolonged downturn in the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan has approximately 43 million shares outstanding and is earning 100% into two exciting opportunities in Sonora, Mexico: the Pilar Gold-Silver project and the Picacho Gold-Silver project. Management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value.

2023 Discoveries and Notable Highlights

Advancement in 2023 continued with the Company's maiden drill program at Picacho discovering at surface gold and silver mineralization at the San Ramon prospect. Drilling returned 44.2-meters of 0.6 g/t Au, including 12.2-meters of 2.0 g/t Au and 7 g/t Ag. 200-meters to the north a hole intersected 27.5-meters of 0.5 g/t Au, including 12.2-meters of 1.1 g/t Au. The San Ramon prospect remains open for drill targeting in all directions. At Pilar, a bulk sample was extracted and shipped (1,400 tonnes) to a nearby processing mill for crushing and stacking for heap leach. Heap leaching was conducted over a 46-day period returning a head grade of 1.9 g/t Au and 7 g/t Ag with an initial recovery of 62% for gold. Agitated bottle roll test of the bulk sample material returned 80% recovery of gold and 94% recovery of silver after a rapid 24-hour retention time. Additional surface and core composites from across Pilar returned 95 to 99% recovery of gold and between 73 to 97% recovery of silver through combined gravity and agitated leach processing. An initial doré bar was later poured from the bulk sample material totalling 1.487 kilograms, containing 18% gold and 69% silver. A second gold-rich doré bar is scheduled to be poured this month. Channel sampling of newly opened trenches at Pilar returned similar values to the bulk sample highlighted by 20-meters of 1.9 g/t Au and 9 g/t Ag. A property wide LiDAR survey that will be used for the base map for mine design at Pilar is near completion. Additional reconnaissance sampling across Pilar and Picacho projects are ongoing to advance target areas, results for initial samples are pending.

2024 Key Objectives:

Resource Infill and Expansion Drilling

Maiden Resource Estimate Q4, 2024

Mine Planning and Design

Submit Applications for: MIA (Manifestación de Impacto Ambiental) or Environmental Impact Statement EJT (Estudio Técnico Justificativo) or Technical Justification Study

Continued Metallurgical Testing

1:5,000 scale Geological Mapping and Sampling of New Expansion Area

Trenching and Channel Sampling of New Targets

Geophysical Surveys, including magnetics

Discovery Drilling

2024 Outlook

Tocvan's primary objectives for 2024 are to de-risk the Pilar project further with maiden resource estimation and the submission of mine permitting applications. The ongoing LiDAR survey will be used as the base map for mine development design and planning, an integral part to the next phase of the permitting process. Hydrological and environmental studies are scheduled to complete the MIA. While the permits are in process the Company will evaluate the need and timing for a maiden PEA to assist in securing later mine construction financing.

Other objectives with the potential to yield high returns include the advancement of priority drill targets within the new expansion area at Pilar. With the new area around Pilar consolidated, current target areas are numerous and untested. Picacho remains a highly attractive project for drill targeting and Tocvan will continue to advance prospects there for future drill programs. Collectively across the two projects Tocvan controls over 45-square kilometers of prospective ground where the Company is targeting multi-million-ounce potential. Exploration work on both projects will remain ongoing with detailed geological mapping, surface channel and chip sampling and geophysics. In addition, continued metallurgical studies will advance the understanding to optimize future processing of material from Pilar.

Top Drill Results for 2023

Picacho Project (New Discovery at San Ramon target)

SRA-22-003: from 21.4-meters depth, 27.5-meters at 0.5 g/t Au Including 12.2-meters of 1.1 g/t Au

SRA-22-008: from 21.4-meters depth, 16.8-meters of 0.5 g/t Au Including 4.6-meters of 1.8 g/t Au

SRA-22-010 (100-meter step-out): from 41.2-metes depth, 44.2-meters of 0.6 g/t Au Including 12.2-meters of 2.0 g/t Au



Top Surface Results for 2023

Pilar Expansion Area: 2.0-meter rock chip sample at 5.6 g/t Au and 106 g/t Ag

Pilar Main Zone Channel Sampling:

TR-2023-02: 20.0 m @ 1.9 g/t Au and 9 g/t Ag

TR-2023-03: 14.0 m @ 1.9 g/t Au and 9 g/t Ag Including, 6.0 m @ 3.7 g/t Au and 17 g/t Ag



Top Metallurgical Results for 2023

Pilar Bulk Sample:

62% Recovery of Gold Achieved Over 46-day Leaching Period

Head Grade Calculated at 1.9 g/t Au and 7 g/t Ag; Extracted Grade Calculated at 1.2 g/t Au and 3 g/t Ag

Extracted Grade Calculated at Bulk Sample Only Included Coarse Fraction of Material (+3/4" to +1/8")

of Material (+3/4" to +1/8") Fine Fraction (-1/8") Indicates Rapid Recovery with Agitated Leach Agitated Bottle Roll Test Returned Rapid and High Recovery Results: 80% Recovery of Gold and 94% Recovery of Silver after Rapid 24-hour Retention Time



Additional Studies

Gravity Recovery with Agitated Leach Results of Five Composite Samples Returned 95 to 99% Recovery of Gold 73 to 97% Recovery of Silver Includes the Recovery of 99% Au and 73% Ag from Drill Core Composite at 120-meter depth.



Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Channel samples were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was analyzed using 50-gram nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Over limits for gold (>10 g/t), were analyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Silver and other elements were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Brodie A. Sutherland, CEO for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

