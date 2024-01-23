SmartPOS Android device integration now available to customers using the Bluefin TECS Payment Platform

Bluefin, the integrated payments pioneer in PCI-validated Point-to-Point (P2PE) encryption and tokenization services that protect payments and sensitive data, today announced the availability of PCI validated P2PE SmartPOS payment devices for their global customer base. The solution is available for customers of Bluefin's TECS payment platform, and initially includes SmartPOS Android devices manufactured by Newland and Sunmi. Customers can also simplify P2PE device management, chain of custody and attestation through Bluefin's online P2PE Manager® solution.

PCI-validated P2PE delivers the benefits of secure devices, applications, and processes that encrypt credit card data immediately upon swipe or dip in the payment terminal. It can also reduce the PCI DSS compliance burden by more than 70%.

The TECS payment platform has more than 30 acquirer connections globally plus processor integrations with multiple acquirer connections, expanding the potential to deliver validated P2PE to many regions that may lack this added level of security.

"Bluefin is already well known as the first North American company to market with a PCI-validated P2PE solution-as-a-service," said Tom Savage, Bluefin's Chief Commercial Officer. "We are excited to extend our global reach and deliver the benefits of validated point-to-point encryption to a wider global market. Our mission is to safeguard sensitive data from attacks any time a business gets paid, and integrating to leading SmartPOS payment devices clearly furthers that mission."

The new P2PE offering is listed under the solution name "Bluefin TECS Engine P2PE."

About Bluefin

Bluefin is the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data. Our product suite includes solutions for contactless, face-to-face, call center, mobile, E-commerce and unattended payments and data in the healthcare, higher education, government and nonprofit industries. The company's 300 global partners serve 35,000 connected enterprise and software clients operating in 60 countries. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Waterford, Ireland and Vienna, Austria.

