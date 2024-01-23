Mercans introduces industry-disruptive features to the latest version of its global payroll engine, G2N Nova

Mercans continues to disrupt the global payroll industry and solidify its leadership position by rolling out exciting new features to its flagship, G2N Nova payroll engine. The recently launched features include game-changing technology and address some of the biggest challenges of global payroll, including international data privacy compliance and processing latency limitations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240123634878/en/

Mercans Unveils New Updates to Its Power-Packed Payroll Engine G2N Nova (Graphic: AETOSWire)

Mercans' G2N Nova leverages groundbreaking stateless application architecture to enable completely anonymous payroll processing. This unprecedented technological approach enables processing gross-to-net payrolls without any sensitive Personal Identifiable Information (PII) ever being passed from clients to Mercans' G2N Nova global payroll application.

The stateless application architecture has never before been successfully deployed in the global payroll industry, and G2N Nova, is the only payroll engine that is able to generate 100% accurate gross-to-net calculations for 100+ countries. And that's not all, it does so through a single, native platform in real-time without accessing or storing any identifiable information related to employees. This evidently innovative, payroll technology solution completely overcomes the complex data privacy compliance requirements, as confidential employee data never leaves the clients' systems and is not needed by G2N Nova for gross-to-net payroll calculations. Thus, proving its technological prowess and independence.

Additionally, this approach is a game-changer for the industry because data breaches and ransomware attacks have created concerns about data security and privacy in the payroll sector. These concerns have been significant hurdles for companies trusting external service or software providers for international payroll processing. G2N Nova's stateless app architecture eliminates these concerns entirely. Clients' PII never leaves their data centers and payroll-related information used by G2N Nova is completely anonymized

G2N Nova upgrade also includes a ground-breaking Continuous Calc feature that fundamentally changes how payrolls are processed. Until now, all payrolls had to go through a multi-step payroll processing cycle. G2N Nova breaks this legacy paradigm and introduces real-time net pay. The Continuous Calc feature maintains full gross-to-net values for each employee in real-time and automatically updates the net pay amounts of employees whenever there is an update to an employee's record. This feature, thus, eliminates the need to wait for a payroll processing cycle to be completed to determine an employee's net pay for a period. The gross-to-net values for all employees will be always available in real-time.

In addition, the new version of G2N Nova lays a foundation for incorporating blockchain technology into payroll processes, allowing instantaneous and 100% tamper-proof verification of payroll calculations and payments using blockchain technology. Blockchain will create a permanent, unchangeable record of real-time record of all payroll transactions and amounts so no one can alter or remove it. This revolutionary approach, thus, solidifies the foundation for third parties, including financial institutions, tax authorities, etc.

The new ground-breaking version of G2N Nova offers global, gross-to-net payroll processing capabilities across 100+ countries, making it the world's most advanced and powerful native payroll engine. G2N Nova is available as a SaaS or service delivery platform that can be used as a stand-alone global payroll platform or deeply integrated with all major HCM or Workforce Management software solutions.

About Mercans

Mercans is a global leader in payroll technology. Mercans' revolutionary global payroll engine G2N Nova enables Enterprise businesses HCM providers to perform gross to-net calculations across 100+ legislation. To learn more about this innovative platform, visit www.mercans.com

LinkedIn

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240123634878/en/

Contacts:

Mohsin Khan

hello@mercans.com

Berkeley Square House, 2nd Floor, Berkeley Square, London, UK.