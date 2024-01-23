Appdome Extends Mobile Bot Defense Leadership

Announces Fully Portable Bot Defense for Any Web Application Firewall and New Bot Defense Data in ThreatScope Mobile XDR

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the mobile app economy's one-stop shop for mobile app defense, announced extensions to its groundbreaking MOBILEBot Defense product, making it fully portable to any web application firewall (WAF). These extensions save mobile brands millions of dollars, extend the useful life of existing WAF infrastructures and drive down the cost to extend bot defense to the mobile channel.

Appdome's MOBILEBot Defense product is the industry's only comprehensive anti-bot defense solution built-from-the-ground-up for mobile apps. It offers mobile brands multi-layered bot detection, intelligence and defense all in one solution, easily protecting the mobile channel from 100+ attack vectors including fake apps, weaponized apps, malware-controlled apps, bot attacks, credential stuffing, DDoS and account takeovers (ATOs). It requires no SDK, no coding, and no added servers to deploy, and is fully compatible with all coding languages and frameworks used in mobile app development. With the new line up of extensions announced today, Appdome's MOBILEBot Defense product now works seamlessly with any WAF used in a mobile brand's network.

"Most mobile brands have heterogeneous WAF environments or are looking to change, add or upgrade only part of their WAF environment," said Tom Tovar, CEO and co-creator of Appdome. "By combining no-code, no-SDK and no-server value proposition with full portability for bot defense, brands now have the operational flexibility to extend bot defense to the mobile channel without forklift upgrades to the entire WAF environment."

Unlike other anti-bot products, Appdome MOBILEBot Defense can be used with any cloud, hosted or on-premises WAF including Akamai WAF, Cloudflare WAF, Fastly WAF, F5 WAF, Radware WAF, AWS WAF and more. MOBILEBot Defense does not require an SDK, mobile app code changes or any servers and offers full support for all mobile languages and frameworks, including Obj-C, C+, Java, JS, C#, C++, Swift, Kotlin, Flutter, React Native, Unity, Xamarin, Maui, Cordova and more.

"In today's challenging economic environment, everybody is looking to do more with less," said Richard Stiennon, Chief Research Analyst, IT-Harvest. "Appdome's breadth of threat signals and attack coverage and its ability to work with any WAF leveraging existing investment, coupled with its no-code, effortless delivery, method enables dev and cyber teams to automate the implementation of all required mobile app defenses, whether it be mobile anti-bot, mobile app security, anti-fraud, malware protection, or threat intelligence - all from a single platform. The best security solutions simplify."

As part of its announcement, Appdome also released real-time visibility of bot attacks in its ThreatScope Mobile XDR. The new bot detection and analytics service allows mobile brands to measure, track, investigate, report, and respond to threats and attacks across the WAF infrastructure, providing SOC-class visibility into mobile bot attacks and threats with full drill-down on attacks against specific apps, devices, OSs, releases, and more, all without a separate analytics package, SDK or device agent.

"Portability and visibility offer a ton of financial advantages for brands with a significant or growing mobile app installed base," said Chris Roeckl, chief product officer at Appdome. "Where other anti-bot products force developers into siloed offerings using SDKs that work only with the SDK vendor's WAF. Appdome's bot defense allows brands to preserve the existing WAF investment, unify visibility and response to bot activity across WAFs and solve bot defense and WAF infrastructure separately."

Visit Appdome's web site to learn more about MOBILEBot Defense, and about Appdome's support for WAF providers including Akamai, AWS Virtual Server, Azure Virtual Server, Cloudflare, Fastly, Google Cloud Platform, Imperva, Radware and F5.

About Appdome

Appdome, the mobile app economy's one-stop shop for mobile app defense, is on a mission to protect every mobile app in the world and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome provides the mobile industry's only mobile application Cyber Defense Automation platform, powered by a patented arti?cial-intelligence based coding engine, Threat-Events Threat-Aware UX/UI Control and ThreatScope Mobile XDR. Using Appdome, mobile brands eliminate complexity, save money, and deliver 300+ Certified Secure mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, MOBILEBot Defense, anti-cheat, MiTM attack prevention, code obfuscation and other protections in Android and iOS apps with ease, all inside the mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading ?nancial, healthcare, mobile games, government, and m-commerce brands use Appdome to protect Android and iOS apps, mobile customers and mobile businesses globally. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

