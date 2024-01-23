The Company to present updated clinical research results and developments of its non-invasive blood glucose monitor

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSE American: KNW), an emerging developer of non-invasive medical diagnostic technology, today announced the company will be exhibiting at the International Fair of New Technologies in Diabetes at the 17th International Conference on Advanced Technologies Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) in Florence, Italy on March 6-9, 2024.

The Company will share updates on the latest developments of its non-invasive blood glucose monitor and present results from its ongoing clinical research, with two abstracts accepted for e-poster presentation in the scientific program. These results will be presented by Dr. Virend K. Somers of the Mayo Clinic, who serves as an author and co-investigator on Know Labs' current clinical research protocol. The protocol assesses the accuracy of the Know Labs radiofrequency (RF) sensor for non-invasive blood glucose measurement in participants with prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes using venous blood as comparative reference.

During the conference Know Labs will sponsor an invitation-only luncheon hosted by Children With Diabetes (CWD) where key thought leaders in the diabetes management field will discuss non-invasive glucose monitoring innovation.

About Know Labs, Inc.

Know Labs, Inc. is a public company whose shares trade on the NYSE American Exchange under the stock symbol "KNW." The Company's platform technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a unique molecular signature. The technology can be integrated into a variety of wearable, mobile or bench-top form factors. This patented and patent-pending technology makes it possible to effectively identify and monitor analytes that could only previously be performed by invasive and/or expensive and time-consuming lab-based tests. The first application of the technology will be in a product marketed as a non-invasive glucose monitor. The device will provide the user with accessible and affordable real-time information on blood glucose levels. This product will require U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance prior to its introduction to the market.

These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, Forms 10-Q and 8-K, and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

