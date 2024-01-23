Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Game Meteor Coin (GMTO) on December 21, 2023. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the GMTO/USDT trading pair, which went live already.

Game Meteor Coin (GMTO), a utility token in the Meteorn Run game with a total issuance of 100 billion, is used for repairing NFT shoes, leveling up, purchasing in-game items, and can be earned as incentives by staking MTO, the game's governance token.

Introducing Game Meteor Coin: A Revolutionary P2E Blockchain Platform

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Game Meteor Coin (GMTO), representing a pioneering step in the intersection of gaming and blockchain technology. As the native token of the Meteorn Run platform, GMTO is designed to power a Play-to-Earn (P2E) ecosystem that is based on the robust and scalable Polygon Network. This innovative platform combines the thrill of gaming with the financial potential of cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), creating an engaging experience for players.

Within the Meteorn Run universe, GMTO serves multiple key functions. Primarily, it is used as the currency for in-game transactions, such as repairing NFT shoes, purchasing unique NFT items, upgrading NFT shoes. These NFTs are not just digital collectibles; they play an integral role in the game's mechanics, impacting player performance and success. Additionally, GMTO acts as an incentive token, incentivizing players to participate in various game modes, including single-player challenges and competitive bet match modes.

Game Meteor Coin is central to Meteorn Run's "Invest 2 Earn" model. This approach encourages players not only to engage in the game for entertainment but also to view their participation as an investment. The game also includes unique features like the Phantasm Sound System and a Jackpot System, further enhancing the play-to-earn aspect and keeping the gameplay exciting and incentivized.

Meteorn Run, powered by GMTO, is entering a rapidly expanding market where the fusion of gaming, NFTs, and blockchain technology is attracting significant attention. With its user-friendly model emphasizing accessibility and fun, combined with the financial incentives of a play-to-earn structure, GMTO is well-positioned to capture the interest of both gaming enthusiasts and cryptocurrency investors. The roadmap for Meteorn Run indicates a commitment to continuous growth and innovation, suggesting a promising future for Game Meteor Coin in the evolving landscape of digital gaming and finance.

About GMTO Token

The GMTO token is an exclusive in-game currency for the Meteorn Run gaming platform, operating on the Polygon blockchain. It plays a crucial role in enhancing the game's play-to-earn ecosystem, primarily used for various in-game activities such as repairing NFT-based equipment like shoes, purchasing auxiliary items, and facilitating NFT level-ups and minting. GMTO's utility extends beyond mere transactions, as it is deeply integrated into the game's economy, offering players opportunities to maximize their in-game earnings and experience. This integration of GMTO into Meteorn Run's core gameplay mechanics underscores its importance in the game's strategic and economic aspects, making it a vital element for players looking to optimize their gaming and earning potential.

Based on POLY, GMTO has a total supply of 100 billion (i.e. 100,000,000,000).

The GMTO token distribution includes 5.5% for Presale, 2.5% for Liquidity, 1% for Launchpad, 50% for Staking, 5% for Marketing, 9% for Game Incentive, 10% for the Foundation, 15% for the Team, and 2% for Advisors. The POLY-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 20:00 UTC on December 21, 2023. Investors who are interested in GMTO can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

