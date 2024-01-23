Anzeige
23.01.2024 | 15:38
Core State Holdings, Corp. Launches Innovative Cryptocurrency Crowdfunding Module on PTPShopy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Core State Holdings, Corp., a leading innovator in blockchain technology and cryptocurrency solutions, today announced the launch of its pioneering cryptocurrency Crowdfunding module on PTPShopy. This new feature offers entrepreneurs, non-profits, charities, influencers, and creators a dynamic platform for fundraising using cryptocurrency, marking a significant advancement in digital commerce.

Similar to 'Buy Me a Coffee' and 'Patreon', the PTPShopy Crowdfunding module reforms the way projects and ideas are funded. It provides a user-friendly and secure environment for businesses and individuals to raise necessary funds via direct Crowdfunding and Donation-Based Crowdfunding. With its global reach and crypto-friendly nature, the module ensures that projects can connect with supporters worldwide.

Key features of the module include effortless fundraising, a cryptocurrency payment gateway for secure transactions, and customizable campaign options. It also boasts real-time analytics, allowing campaigners to track the progress and adjust strategies accordingly.

"PTPShopy's Crowdfunding module is designed to empower businesses and creators," said Daniel Cheine, Founder and Director of Business Development at Core State Holdings, Corp. "We are excited to offer a tool that not only simplifies the fundraising process but also expands the possibilities for global support through cryptocurrency."

The launch of this module aligns with Core State Holdings, Corp.'s mission to innovate and expand the accessibility of blockchain technologies. It paves the way for a new era of community-driven support and project financing.

For more information about the PTPShopy Crowdfunding module and to start your campaign, visit PTPShopy Crowdfunding.

About Core State Holdings, Corp.

Core State Holdings, Corp., based in Ontario, Canada, is a software development company specializing in blockchain services and products since 2017. With a focus on innovation and accessibility, Core State Holdings, Corp. is committed to advancing the global mass adoption of cryptocurrencies.

CONTACT:

ocheine@cannasos.com

SOURCE: Core State Holdings, Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

