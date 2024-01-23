Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom

23 January 2024

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

(the "Company")



Result of Annual General Meeting

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 23 January 2024, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast VotesWithheld 1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2023. 81,134,252 99.95 38,765 0.05 81,173,017 83,505 2. To re-elect Simon Hayes as a Director of the Company. 78,348,850 98.55 1,149,669 1.45 79,498,519 1,758,002 3. To re-elect James Ashton as a Director of the Company. 79,878,288 98.57 1,159,093 1.43 81,037,381 219,140 4. To re-elect Kate Cornish-Bowden as a Director of the Company. 79,902,522 98.60 1,132,174 1.40 81,034,696 221,825 5. To re-elect Sandra Kelly as a Director of the Company. 79,903,455 98.60 1,133,098 1.40 81,036,553 219,968 6. To re-elect Pars Purewal as a Director of the Company. 72,276,455 89.23 8,726,791 10.77 81,003,246 253,275 7. To re-elect Lorna Tilbian as a Director of the Company. 72,372,708 89.31 8,666,887 10.69 81,039,595 216,926 8. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 September 2023. 80,902,238 99.77 184,178 0.23 81,086,416 169,856 9. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditors of the Company. 81,108,060 99.94 51,009 0.06 81,159,069 97,453 10. To receive and approve the Company's Dividend Policy, as set out in the Annual Report. 81,034,066 99.90 78,763 0.10 81,112,829 143,693 11. To authorise the increase of the maximum aggregate amount payable to Directors. 79,955,810 98.67 1,081,134 1.33 81,036,944 219,578 12. To allot securities in the Company. 81,090,349 99.91 76,556 0.09 81,166,905 89,617 13#. To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities. 80,956,559 99.76 194,376 0.24 81,150,935 105,587 14#. To disapply pre-emption rights on the sale of Treasury Shares and to sell Treasury Shares at a premium to the net asset value per share. 80,799,783 99.54 370,719 0.46 81,170,502 86,020 15#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. 79,059,678 97.40 2,113,347 2.60 81,173,025 83,497 16#. Cancellation of Share Premium Account. 81,095,047 99.92 64,769 0.08 81,159,816 96,706 17#. That the Directors be permitted to call General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 80,783,543 99.55 368,386 0.45 81,151,929 104,593

# - Special Resolution

A vote Withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

Notes:

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution.

As at the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 196,008,422. The Company had 28,982,881 ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism and can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.finsburygt.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 and Listing Rule 9.6.3, the full text of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . Resolutions 11 to 17 will additionally be filed with Companies House.

Terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Notice of Meeting.

