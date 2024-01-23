Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
23.01.2024
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23

23 January 2024

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

(the "Company")


Result of Annual General Meeting

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 23 January 2024, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

ResolutionsVotes For%Votes Against%Total Votes CastVotesWithheld
1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2023.81,134,25299.9538,7650.0581,173,01783,505
2. To re-elect Simon Hayes as a Director of the Company.78,348,85098.551,149,6691.4579,498,5191,758,002
3. To re-elect James Ashton as a Director of the Company.79,878,28898.571,159,0931.4381,037,381219,140
4. To re-elect Kate Cornish-Bowden as a Director of the Company.79,902,52298.601,132,1741.4081,034,696221,825
5. To re-elect Sandra Kelly as a Director of the Company.79,903,45598.601,133,0981.4081,036,553219,968
6. To re-elect Pars Purewal as a Director of the Company.72,276,45589.238,726,79110.7781,003,246253,275
7. To re-elect Lorna Tilbian as a Director of the Company.72,372,70889.318,666,88710.6981,039,595216,926
8. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 September 2023.80,902,23899.77184,1780.2381,086,416169,856
9. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditors of the Company.81,108,06099.9451,0090.0681,159,06997,453
10. To receive and approve the Company's Dividend Policy, as set out in the Annual Report.81,034,06699.9078,7630.1081,112,829143,693
11. To authorise the increase of the maximum aggregate amount payable to Directors.79,955,81098.671,081,1341.3381,036,944219,578
12. To allot securities in the Company.81,090,34999.9176,5560.0981,166,90589,617
13#. To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities.80,956,55999.76194,3760.2481,150,935105,587
14#. To disapply pre-emption rights on the sale of Treasury Shares and to sell Treasury Shares at a premium to the net asset value per share.80,799,78399.54370,7190.4681,170,50286,020
15#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company.79,059,67897.402,113,3472.6081,173,02583,497
16#. Cancellation of Share Premium Account.81,095,04799.9264,7690.0881,159,81696,706
17#. That the Directors be permitted to call General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.80,783,54399.55368,3860.4581,151,929104,593

# - Special Resolution

A vote Withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

Notes:

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution.

As at the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 196,008,422. The Company had 28,982,881 ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism and can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.finsburygt.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 and Listing Rule 9.6.3, the full text of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Resolutions 11 to 17 will additionally be filed with Companies House.

Terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Notice of Meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Victoria Hale, Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 3170 8732

info@frostrow.com


© 2024 PR Newswire
