Van Lanschot Kempen NV successfully launched and priced €100 million of Additional Tier 1 notes

Amsterdam/'s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 23 January 2024



On 22 January 2024, Van Lanschot Kempen successfully launched and priced €100 million of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) notes in PerpNC5.7 format with a 8.875% fixed coupon. The notes with ISIN XS2746119952 will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The deal was oversubscribed and placed with a broad range of European institutional investors.

Van Lanschot Kempen mandated Morgan Stanley as sole lead manager for this transaction.

The settlement of these notes is expected to take place on Monday 29 January 2024. Subject to the completion of settlement of these notes, Van Lanschot Kempen intends to call its outstanding AT1 notes with ISIN XS1892756682, which has a first call date of 1 April 2024.

About Van Lanschot Kempen NV

Van Lanschot Kempen is an independent, specialist wealth manager active in private banking, investment management and investment banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Through its long-term focus, it creates positive financial and non-financial value. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

