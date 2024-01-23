Zyxel Communications, an industry-leading provider of secure broadband networking, internet access, and connected home products, achieves official WiFi 7 product certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance.

Zyxel's 10G WiFi 7 indoor router, EE6601, became one of the first ever WiFi 7 products to achieve this official certification.

The Wi-Fi CERTIFIED program assures tested and proven interoperability among Wi-Fi devices. This certification gives users confidence that Wi-Fi products bearing the Wi-Fi CERTIFIED logo have passed rigorous interoperability certification requirements.

"Zyxel's WiFi technology continues to evolve as we offer customers the latest innovations in networking solutions, which also enhance the overall end-user experience," said Johnny Cheng, Vice President at Zyxel Communication. "We are one of the first companies to achieve this critical, industry-leading certification, and as we strengthen and expand our suite of WiFi solutions, we are excited to push the boundaries of our solutions' capabilities."

Zyxel's 10G WiFi 7 gateways offer unprecedented speed and stability, ensuring users harness WiFi 7's full power on day 1. In addition, the gateways/extenders are enhanced with embedded capabilities, allowing for remote management, WiFi analytics and parental control over the cloud.

Service providers can now order Zyxel's EE6601, with planned mass production in Q2, 2024. For more information about the product, visit our WiFi 7 solutions page.

About Zyxel:

Zyxel Communications delivers technological innovations and has connected the world to the internet for more than 30 years. Whether establishing access through fixed or mobile broadband solutions, Zyxel Communications offers a comprehensive and flexible portfolio of products that are keeping service providers ahead of the competition.

About Wi-Fi Alliancewww.wi-fi.org

Wi-Fi Alliance is the worldwide network of companies that brings you Wi-Fi. Members of our collaboration forum come together from across the Wi-Fi ecosystem with the shared vision to connect everyone and everything, everywhere, while providing the best possible user experience. Since 2000, Wi-Fi Alliance has completed more than 80,000 Wi-Fi certifications. The Wi-Fi CERTIFIED seal of approval designates products with proven interoperability, backward compatibility, and the highest industry-standard security protections in place. Today, Wi-Fi carries more than half of the Internet's traffic in an ever-expanding variety of applications. Wi-Fi Alliance continues to drive the adoption and evolution of Wi-Fi, which billions of people rely on every day.

