NeuroSync Laboratories Unveils Revolutionary VR Gaming Experience With C-Infinity

GALVESTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / NeuroSync Labs today announced its much-anticipated product C-Infinity on Kickstarter. The C-Infinity is a 21st-century neuro-digital interface that allows gamers to enjoy their favorite games in VR using highly immersive technology that reduces motion sickness and enables safe playing in limited space.

After eight years of extensive scientific testing, the Texas-based company is ready to begin selling the new product, which resembles an upright standing VR simulator, and offers a true sense of locomotion that anchors the gamer's body and mind together, disrupting the natural tendency to become nauseous from a disconnected VR experience.

This innovative approach not only amplifies the immersive experience but also significantly enhances user pleasure and engagement. C-Infinity translates physical actions into virtual responses in real time, creating a seamless and intuitive connection between the user and the VR environment. This direct brain-to-machine interface marks a new era in VR technology, pushing the boundaries of immersion and redefining the standards of virtual interaction. With the C-Infinity, NeuroSync Laboratories sets the stage for an exhilarating future where virtual experiences are more lifelike and accessible than ever before, promising users an unparalleled journey into the wonders of virtual reality.

"At last we see definitive scientific proof that playing action games in VR does not have to cause nausea and that true feeling of locomotion in VR is possible in a safe and practical way," said Dr. Slobodan Paessler, Co-founder of NeuroSync Laboratories. "Years of research and testing led us to this point and we are beyond excited to share this VR breakthrough with the current community of gamers and future VR gamers and participants."

The product's dimensions are as follows:

Lowest height setting: 126cm ( ~ 50") Maximum height setting: 160cm ( ~ 63") Footprint: 63cm x 90cm ( ~ 25" x 35")

The new C-Infinity is available to backers now exclusively on Kickstarter for a limited time (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/cinfinity/c-infinity-revolutionary-vr-gaming?ref=jvf43y) at more than 60 percent off for the first 24 hours only.

About NeuroSync Laboratories

NeuroSync Laboratories is a 21st-century VR company based in Galveston, TX, that invests in hardware and software VR technologies for consumers and businesses to fulfill the broken promises of VR. NeuroSync Labs wants to enable all people regardless of their physical capabilities to experience true locomotion in VR and make VR completely inclusive. For more information about NeuroSync Labs or C-Infinity, please visit https://neurosyncvr.com.

