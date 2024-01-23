vCom Solutions: vCom Franchise Partner Program Gaining Momentum

Former AT&T executive Matt Woolsey becomes latest program partner

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / vCom Solutions, a leader in delivering software and services for managing the lifecycle of IT spend from procure to pay, today announced that telecommunications veteran Matt Woolsey is the latest entrepreneur to join the vCom Franchise Partner Program. After more than twenty-five years in customer service and sales at AT&T and recent experience as part of the vCom account services team, Woolsey becomes the seventh franchise partner to take advantage of vCom's Franchise Partner Program.



Matt Woolsey vCom Solutions Franchise Partner





"We are excited to welcome Matt as our next franchise partner," said Joe Condy, cofounder and executive vice president at vCom. "He has deep experience in the telecom industry, is passionate about what he sells and has a customer-centric approach that will serve him well in the community."

The vCom Franchise Partner Program offers IT-savvy entrepreneurs the ability to build a business on the excellence of the vCom brand. Franchise partners sell the vCom vSuite® of products and services which includes the award-winning vManager software platform, vCom Managed Services Group and QuantumShift by vCom.

Woolsey worked at vCom for two years as an account executive before becoming a franchise partner. "I've always wanted to start my own business and am excited to join vCom's rapidly growing franchise program. With a stellar reputation and a high-quality suite of enterprise solutions designed to support the full IT lifecycle, vCom is really differentiated in the market," says Woolsey.

vCom is actively seeking hungry, entrepreneurial-minded sales professionals in the IT services space who have considered becoming an agent and want to grow their own businesses. If you're capable of building strong relationships and solving problems under the umbrella of a true industry leader, visit vcomsolutions.com/franchise or email Franchise@vcomsolutions.com for more information.

###

About vCom Solutions

vCom is a cloud-based software and managed services company focused on helping enterprises manage IT spend from procure-to-pay. vCom improves visibility and control within a single software while decreasing expenses for networks, mobile, cloud, collaboration, hardware, and SaaS technologies. To learn more about vCom visit vcomsolutions.com.

Contact Information

Andrea Libey

VP, Marketing

alibey@vcomsolutions.com

(925) 415-2133

SOURCE: vCom Solutions

View the original press release on newswire.com.