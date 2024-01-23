SynQor, Inc.: SynQor Releases an Advanced Military-Field Grade 3-Phase 440 Vrms Input UPS

SynQor's latest UPS simplifies connecting single phase loads to 3-phase power systems

BOXBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / SynQor®, Inc. announces its new 3-phase 440 Vrms balanced input military field grade UPS. The latest addition to SynQor's lineup of Uninterruptible Power Supplies addresses the unique challenge of connecting single phase loads to 3-phase power systems on aircraft and ships. The UPS-1500-x-1U-4 balances phase currents within the strict requirements dictated by MIL-STD-1399-300B, which stipulates phases to be balanced within ±5% for ships and ±3% for submarines. This power supply simplifies achieving a high degree of phase current balance with today's single-phase electronic critical loads, streamlining system integration and shortening design cycles. A single phase load with poor power factor, high current distortion, or high reactance will appear as a resistive 3-phase load compliant with MIL-STD-1399-300B 440 type I.

UPS-1500-X-1U-4

Product image of the UPS-1500-X-1U-4

The UPS-1500-x-1U-4 offers advanced options including a selection of output voltages (115 or 230 Vrms), frequencies (50, 60, or 400 Hz), and an electronic breaker on the AC output that permits glitch-free, fault-tolerant parallel operation of up to 32 units in Single-Phase, Split-Phase, or 3-phase N+M redundant configurations. Additionally, the UPS has an optional floating neutral wire feature ideal for MIL-STD-1399-300 type I compliant applications. The unit can be configured with two optional ports: DC1 and DC2. The DC1 port can deliver voltages from 12 to 50 Vdc at 500 W. The DC2 port, in the absence of the DC input option, can deliver up to 1250 W of regulated or semi-regulated 24, 28, or 50 Vdc. A droop load option is also available, enabling load sharing through the DC2 port. The UPS includes an Ethernet-SNMP module that allows real-time remote system monitoring with trap/email features that warn users and monitor consoles of important system events.

Featuring a ruggedized, compact, ultra-light, and fully isolated design, the UPS-1500-x-1U-4 is engineered to withstand the extreme conditions of military and maritime applications. The backup power of the system is provided by an advanced, highly efficient, low-weight, compact, sealed lithium ion battery pack. The UPS-1500-x-1U-4, as well as SynQor's other UPS systems, outperforms other products in its class in output power, efficiency, reliability, flexibility, weight, and size.

Features:

Complies with 3-Phase 440 Type I, II, and III sources MIL-STD-1399-300

Balanced Currents less than 3%

AC input: 360-528 Vac; 47-800 Hz

Output Power: 1250 W / 1500 VA at 115 or 230 Vrms at 50, 60 or 400 Hz

Built-in Load Sharing and Redundant (N+M) capabilities

>10 min., >13.5 min., or >16 min. battery run-time at full power

1U High Rack-Mount unit (17" x 22.64" x 1.73")

Low Weight: 33 lbs.

Specification Compliance:

MIL-STD-1399-300B

MIL-STD-810G

MIL-STD-461F

MIL-STD-704F

MIL-STD-1275D

Please click here to download the UPS-1500-X-1U-4 datasheet and here for the Operator's Guide. For more information on this or for additional power application assistance, please explore more at www.synqor.com or contact your local SynQor representative.

