Dienstag, 23.01.2024
Die ultimative Wunderwaffe gegen den globalen Nahrungsmittel-Mangel!
WKN: A3C7KE | ISIN: SE0017131220 | Ticker-Symbol: Z16
Frankfurt
23.01.24
08:00 Uhr
0,108 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
23.01.2024
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Resqunit AB (publ) receives observation status (38/24)

Today, January 23, 2024, Resqunit AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press
release with an update and strategic considerations for its shareholders.
According to the press release, the Company's current cash reserves only
stretch until the end of February and the Company has decided to initiate a
delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may receive
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position, or if the issuer has disclosed its intention to
delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Resqunit AB (publ) (RESQ, ISIN code SE0017131220, order book ID 241339) shall
be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
