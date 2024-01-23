Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Resqunit AB (publ) receives observation status (38/24)

Today, January 23, 2024, Resqunit AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with an update and strategic considerations for its shareholders. According to the press release, the Company's current cash reserves only stretch until the end of February and the Company has decided to initiate a delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may receive observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position, or if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Resqunit AB (publ) (RESQ, ISIN code SE0017131220, order book ID 241339) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.