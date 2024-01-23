Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.01.2024
Die ultimative Wunderwaffe gegen den globalen Nahrungsmittel-Mangel!
WKN: A2QQS1 | ISIN: SE0015660345
Frankfurt
23.01.24
08:03 Uhr
0,006 Euro
0,000
-6,25 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB is updated (39/24)

On May 22, 2023, Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of
the Company's financial position. 

On January 16, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Company has entered into a letter of intent on a reverse takeover of
Deversify AB. 

According to item 2.5.1 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
Exchange may for an issuer that undergoes substantial changes initiate a
renewed review process of the issuer's fulfilment of applicable admission
requirements. With reference to the above, the Exchange has decided that the
Company shall undergo such a review process, after which the Exchange will
decide whether to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market also state that an issuer may be
given observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse take-over or
otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its
business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears
to be an entirely new company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares (EURA, ISIN code SE0015660345, order book ID
219374) in Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.
