TEXEL Energy Storage: TEXEL, supported by Swedish Government, in new collaboration with leading European energy companies, E.ON and Uniper to create sustainable energy system

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a collaboration with E.ON and Uniper, two of Europe's leading energy companies, along with Sweden's governmental research institute RISE, City of Malmö, the global healthcare provider Orion, and health product innovator TePe, TEXEL is poised to take on a central role. The collaboration is partially funded by the Swedish governmental innovation agency, Vinnova, and within this project, an alliance of industry leaders, public agencies, and energy corporations will work together to forge an industrial framework to create a resilient industry and sustainable energy system.

The challenges with electricity supply and the changing external environment have increased the need to establish a sustainable energy system. TEXEL, through the Vinnova supported project "Malmö Energy Lab", will play a crucial role in this context. In Malmö Energy Lab, TEXEL together with industry, public organizations, and energy companies will collaborate to ensure a resilient industry that contributes to a sustainable and robust energy system.

Malmö Energy Lab is about providing industries with a secure and sustainable energy supply and integrating industries into the future energy system, contributing to society when needed. Achieving this requires new technology combined with existing technology and a shift in behaviors related to energy consumption. In Malmö Energy Lab, energy storage and flexibility solutions will be tested by and within the industries involved in the project to create a more sustainable and less vulnerable energy system. While individual industries have previously focused on solutions that strengthen their operations, Malmö Energy Lab explores how individual solutions can collectively strengthen the energy system.

The partnership includes Sustainable Business Hub (project leader), TEXEL, Region Skåne, E.ON, , SYSAV, Uniper, Orion, RISE, Malmö stad, and TePe.

"TEXEL intends to develop an energy recovery system to reduce the need for electricity, thereby also lowering the impact of greenhouse gases in the region of Skåne, with the potential for global scaling. This can be achieved through the utilization of both our storage and Stirling technologies" says Lars Jacobsson, CEO of TEXEL.".

"Malmö Energy Lab provides actors in Malmö (Malmö third largest city in Sweden) with excellent opportunities to identify and work on new comprehensive solutions for energy supply security to industry and energy flexibility in the energy system," says Per-Johan Wik, project leader for Malmö Energy Lab. Skåne (Skåne a region in south of Sweden) faces significant energy challenges, and new solutions are needed to address them. The hope is that the project will provide insights that can benefit the entire Skåne region.

"We look forward to being part of this collaboration where the city and Malmö's business community can develop resilient and sustainable energy systems in the port and other parts of Malmö," says Olle Anderberg, port strategist at Malmö stad.

The project partners plan for four different tests:

Backup power and uninterruptible power supply (UPS)

Battery solution for industry resilience and system benefit

Installation for increased electricity production - Quench boiler

Exhaust gas and waste heat to electricity through Stirling technology

