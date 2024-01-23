Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Die ultimative Wunderwaffe gegen den globalen Nahrungsmittel-Mangel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
23.01.2024 | 16:46
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in Kahoot due to offer (13/24)

As communicated in Exchange Notice 173/23, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, with
co-investors General Atlantic FT B.V., KIRKBI Invest A/S, Glitrafjord AS and
certain other investors and management shareholders, through Kangaroo BidCo AS,
announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Kahoot!
ASA (Kahoot) so that every one (1) Kahoot share held will entitle their holder
to a cash payment of NOK 35 per share. 

On January 15, 2024, compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares of Kahoot
was announced. 

The last trading day in Kahoot share is January 22, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives
Markets have set the new expiration day for options, regular and gross return
forwards/futures in Kahoot (KAHOT) to January 23, 2024 and have calculated the
contracts at fair value according to the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1190217
Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.