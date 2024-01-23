NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in Kahoot due to offer (13/24)

As communicated in Exchange Notice 173/23, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, with co-investors General Atlantic FT B.V., KIRKBI Invest A/S, Glitrafjord AS and certain other investors and management shareholders, through Kangaroo BidCo AS, announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Kahoot! ASA (Kahoot) so that every one (1) Kahoot share held will entitle their holder to a cash payment of NOK 35 per share. On January 15, 2024, compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares of Kahoot was announced. The last trading day in Kahoot share is January 22, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets have set the new expiration day for options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Kahoot (KAHOT) to January 23, 2024 and have calculated the contracts at fair value according to the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1190217