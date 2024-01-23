Metrocity Bankshares, Inc. Reports Earnings For Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 2023

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $11.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $11.4 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, and $10.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported net income of $51.6 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, compared to $62.6 million, or $2.44 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 .
Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights:
- Annualized return on average assets was 1.29%, compared to 1.30% for the third quarter of 2023 and 1.19% for the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Annualized return on average equity was 11.71%, compared to 12.14% for the third quarter of 2023 and 11.57% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 12.69% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 13.04% for the third quarter of 2023 and 12.28% for the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Efficiency ratio of 45.1%, compared to 43.0% for the third quarter of 2023 and 40.0% for the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Total loans, including loans held for sale, increased by $134.4 million, or 4.4%, to $3.16 billion from the previous quarter.
- Net interest margin increased by 23 basis points to 3.17% from 2.94% for the previous quarter.
Full Year 2023 Highlights:
- Return on average assets was 1.50%, compared to 1.96% for 2022.
- Return on average equity was 14.10%, compared to 19.55% for 2022. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 15.00% for 2023, compared to 20.02% for 2022.
- Efficiency ratio of 39.9%, compared to 35.8% for 2022.
- Total assets increased by $75.6 million, or 2.2%, to $3.50 billion from $3.43 billion at December 31, 2022 .
- Total loans, including loans held for sale, increased by $108.7 million, or 3.6%, to $3.16 billion from $3.06 billion at December 31, 2022 .
Results of Operations
Net Income
Net income was $11.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $81,000, or 0.7%, from $11.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. This decrease was due to an increase in noninterest expense of $2.4 million, an increase in provision for credit losses of $1.2 million and an increase in income tax expense of $566,000, offset by an increase in noninterest income of $2.1 million and an increase in net interest income of $2.0 million, Net income increased by $1.2 million, or 11.5%, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $10.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. This increase was due to an increase in noninterest income of $3.1 million and a decrease in income tax expense of $4.6 million, offset by a decrease in net interest income of $2.8 million, an increase in provision for credit losses of $2.0 million and an increase in noninterest expense of $1.7 million .
Net income was $51.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $11.0 million, or 17.6%, from $62.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 . This decrease was due to a decrease in net interest income of $18.1 million and an increase in provision for credit losses of $2.8 million, offset by a decrease in noninterest expense of $1.5 million and a decrease in income tax expense of $8.3 million .
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Interest income totaled $50.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $2.0 million, or 4.0%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 13 basis points increase in the loan yield and a $46.3 million increase in average loan balances. As compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by $6.7 million, or 15.3%, primarily due to a 61 basis points increase in the loan yield coupled with a $59.4 million increase in average loan balances, as well as a 219 basis points increase in the total investment yield.
Interest expense totaled $24.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a slight decrease of $6,000 from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 10 basis points decrease in deposit costs, offset by a $48.5 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits and a 16 basis point increase in borrowing costs. As compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by $9.6 million, or 63.7%, due to a 134 basis points increase in deposit costs and a 171 basis points increase in borrowing costs coupled with a $192.3 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits. The Company currently has interest rate derivative agreements totaling $850.0 million that are designated as cash flow hedges of our deposit accounts indexed to the Federal Funds Effective rate (currently 5.33%). The weighted average pay rate for these interest rate derivatives is 2.29%. During the fourth quarter of 2023, we recorded a credit to interest expense of $2.9 million from the benefit received on these interest rate derivatives compared to a $1.3 million benefit recorded during the third quarter of 2023. We received no benefit from these interest rate derivatives during the fourth quarter of 2022. Of the $850.0 million interest rate derivatives, only $500.0 million were making payments as of December 31, 2023 and the remaining $350.0 million will begin making payments in the second quarter of 2024.
The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.17% compared to 2.94% for the previous quarter, an increase of 23 basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 22 basis points to 6.14% from 5.92% for the previous quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 6 basis points to 3.91% from 3.97% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $11.5 million from the previous quarter, due to an increase in average loans of $46.3 million, offset by a decrease in average total investments of $34.9 million . Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $38.2 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits increased by $48.5 million while average borrowings decreased by $10.3 million .
As compared to the same period in 2022, the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 41 basis points to 3.17% from 3.58%, primarily due to a 142 basis point increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.49 billion, offset by a 71 basis point increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $3.27 billion . Average earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by $64.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, due to a $59.4 million increase in average loans and a $4.9 million increase in average total investments. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by $103.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $192.3 million, offset by a decrease in average borrowings of $88.4 million .
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $4.7 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 77.3%, from the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher mortgage loan fees, Small Business Administration ("SBA") servicing income, mortgage servicing income and other income, partially offset by lower gains on sale of SBA loans as no SBA loans were sold during the quarter. Mortgage loan originations totaled $128.9 million during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to $91.9 million during the third quarter of 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2023, we recorded a $147,000 fair value adjustment gain on our SBA servicing asset compared to a fair value adjustment charge of $909,000 during the third quarter of 2023.
Compared to the same period in 2022, noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by $3.1 million, or 186.8%, primarily due to higher mortgage and SBA servicing income and mortgage loan fees from higher volume, as well as higher other income due to lower fair value losses on our equity securities. During the fourth quarter of 2022, we recorded a $1.2 million fair value adjustment charge on our SBA servicing asset.
Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 totaled $18.2 million, an increase of $86,000, or 0.5%, from the year ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to higher gains on sale of SBA loans, SBA and mortgage servicing income and other income due to lower fair value losses on our equity securities, offset by lower mortgage loan fees from lower volume and lower gains on sale of mortgage loans as no mortgage loans were sold during 2023.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $13.9 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 20.6%, from $11.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in salary and employee benefits, occupancy expense, professional fees and FDIC insurance premiums, partially offset by lower other real estate owned related expenses. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, noninterest expense during the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by $1.7 million, or 13.8%, primarily due to higher salary and employee benefits, occupancy expense, professional fees and FDIC insurance premiums, partially offset by lower loan related expenses.
Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2023 totaled $47.7 million, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 3.2%, from $49.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 . This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits partially due to lower commissions from lower loan volume, as well as lower loan related expenses and communication expenses, partially offset by higher FDIC insurance premiums and professional fees.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 45.1% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 43.0% and 40.0% for the third quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the efficiency ratio was 39.9% compared to 35.8% for the year ended December 31, 2022 .
Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 29.7%, compared to 27.0% for the third quarter of 2023 and 47.9% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company's effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 28.3% compared to 31.4% for the year ended December 31, 2022 . The elevated effective tax rate during the fourth quarter of 2022, as well as the year ended December 31, 2022, was due to the re-allocation of state income tax apportionment schedules for prior year's tax returns, as well as corrections for the treatment of prior year's state tax credits. The effective tax rate of 28.3% for the year ended December 31, 2023 will be the more normalized tax rate for the Company going forward.
Balance Sheet
Total Assets
Total assets were $3.50 billion at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $8.2 million, or 0.2%, from $3.51 billion at September 30, 2023, and an increase of $75.6 million, or 2.2%, from $3.43 billion at December 31, 2022 . The $8.2 million decrease in total assets at December 31, 2023 compared to September 30, 2023 was primarily due to decreases in cash and cash equivalents of $137.3 million and interest rate derivatives of $14.7 million, partially offset by increases in loans held for investment of $110.0 million and loans held for sale of $24.4 million . The $75.6 million increase in total assets at December 31, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022 was primarily due to increases in loans held for investment of $84.3 million and loans held for sale of $24.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $34.7 million .
Our investment securities portfolio made up only 0.82% of our total assets at December 31, 2023 compared to 0.86% at December 31, 2022 .
Loans
Loans held for investment were $3.14 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $110.0 million, or 3.6%, compared to $3.03 billion at September 30, 2023, and an increase of $84.3 million, or 2.8%, compared to $3.06 billion at December 31, 2022 . The increase in loans at December 31, 2023 compared to September 30, 2023 was due to a $87.1 million increase in commercial real estate loans, a $37.2 million increase in residential mortgage loans and a $4.6 million increase in commercial and industrial loans, offset by a $18.5 million decrease in construction and development loans. Loans held for sale were $24.4 million at December 31, 2023 . There were no loans classified as held for sale at September 30, 2023 or December 31, 2022 .
Deposits
Total deposits were $2.73 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $12.3 million, or 0.5%, compared to total deposits of $2.72 billion at September 30, 2023, and an increase of $64.1 million, or 2.4%, compared to total deposits of $2.67 billion at December 31, 2022 . The increase in total deposits at December 31, 2023 compared to September 30, 2023 was due to a $41.3 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits, an $11.1 million increase in time deposits and an $8.1 million increase in money market accounts, offset by a $47.5 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and a $643,000 decrease in savings accounts.
Noninterest-bearing deposits were $512.05 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $559.5 million at September 30, 2023 and $612.0 million at December 31, 2022 . Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 18.7% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, compared to 20.6% at September 30, 2023 and 22.9% at December 31, 2022 . Interest-bearing deposits were $2.22 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $2.16 billion at September 30, 2023 and $2.05 billion at December 31, 2022 . Interest-bearing deposits constituted 81.3% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, compared to 79.4% at September 30, 2023 and 77.1% at December 31, 2022 .
Uninsured deposits were 26.5% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, compared to 27.2% and 32.5% at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. As of December 31, 2023, we had $1.21 billion of available borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank ( $721.1 million ), Federal Reserve Discount Window ( $446.3 million ) and various other financial institutions (fed fund lines totaling $47.5 million ).
Asset Quality
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $782,000 during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a credit provision for credit losses of $381,000 and $1.2 million recorded during the third quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022, respectively. The provision for credit losses recorded during the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due the increase in loan balances during the quarter. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 0.04%, compared to a net recovery of 0.00% for the third quarter of 2023 and a net recovery of 0.01% for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Nonperforming assets totaled $38.4 million, or 1.10% of total assets, at December 31, 2023, an increase of $529,000 from $37.9 million, or 1.08% of total assets, at September 30, 2023, and an increase of $13.9 million from $24.5 million, or 0.71% of total assets, at December 31, 2022 . The increase in nonperforming assets at December 31, 2023 compared to September 30, 2023 was due to a $705,000 increase in other real estate owned and a $269,000 increase in accruing restructured loans, offset by $445,000 decrease in nonaccrual loans.
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.58% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.58% at September 30, 2023 and 0.45% at December 31, 2022 . Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 49.06% at December 31, 2023, compared to 47.61% and 68.88% at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 20 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia . To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of current and future economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services industry, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; risks arising from media coverage of the banking industry; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; changes in prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; changes in tax laws; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine or the conflict in Israel ; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Contacts
Farid Tan
Lucas Stewart
President
Chief Financial Officer
770-455-4978
678-580-6414
[email protected]
[email protected]
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Selected income statement data:
Interest income
$
50,671
$
48,709
$
47,482
$
45,965
$
43,945
$
192,827
$
147,220
Interest expense
24,549
24,555
22,512
19,732
14,995
91,348
27,609
Net interest income
26,122
24,154
24,970
26,233
28,950
101,479
119,611
Provision for credit losses
782
(381)
(416)
-
(1,168)
(15)
(2,767)
Noninterest income
4,712
2,657
4,691
6,144
1,643
18,204
18,118
Noninterest expense
13,915
11,540
11,464
10,807
12,228
47,726
49,279
Income tax expense
4,790
4,224
5,505
5,840
9,353
20,359
28,615
Net income
11,347
11,428
13,108
15,730
10,180
51,613
62,602
Per share data:
Basic income per share
$
0.45
$
0.45
$
0.52
$
0.63
$
0.40
$
2.05
$
2.46
Diluted income per share
$
0.44
$
0.45
$
0.51
$
0.62
$
0.40
$
2.02
$
2.44
Dividends per share
$
0.18
$
0.18
$
0.18
$
0.18
$
0.15
$
0.72
$
0.60
Book value per share (at period end)
$
15.14
$
15.24
$
14.76
$
14.04
$
13.88
$
15.14
$
13.88
Shares of common stock outstanding
25,205,506
25,241,157
25,279,846
25,143,675
25,169,709
25,205,506
25,169,709
Weighted average diluted shares
25,543,861
25,591,874
25,477,143
25,405,855
25,560,138
25,518,516
25,688,969
Performance ratios:
Return on average assets
1.29
%
1.30
%
1.55
%
1.87
%
1.19
%
1.50
%
1.96
%
Return on average equity
11.71
12.14
14.87
18.09
11.57
14.10
19.55
Dividend payout ratio
40.36
40.18
34.77
28.98
37.55
35.43
24.52
Yield on total loans
6.11
5.98
5.95
5.85
5.50
5.97
5.15
Yield on average earning assets
6.14
5.92
5.90
5.77
5.43
5.94
4.86
Cost of average interest bearing liabilities
3.91
3.97
3.74
3.30
2.49
3.73
1.25
Cost of deposits
3.95
4.05
3.88
3.48
2.61
3.85
1.29
Net interest margin
3.17
2.94
3.10
3.30
3.58
3.13
3.95
Efficiency ratio(1)
45.13
43.04
38.65
33.38
39.97
39.88
35.78
Asset quality data (at period end):
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment
0.04
%
(0.00)
%
0.06
%
(0.00)
%
(0.01)
%
0.02
%
0.01
%
Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO
1.22
1.25
0.78
0.64
0.80
1.22
0.80
ACL to nonperforming loans
49.06
47.61
79.88
101.22
68.88
49.06
68.88
ACL to loans held for investment
0.58
0.58
0.60
0.63
0.45
0.58
0.45
Balance sheet and capital ratios:
Gross loans held for investment to deposits
115.30
%
111.77
%
112.27
%
114.27
%
114.94
%
115.30
%
114.94
%
Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits
18.75
20.58
21.32
21.83
22.95
18.75
22.95
Investment securities to assets
0.82
0.79
0.84
0.87
0.86
0.82
0.86
Common equity to assets
10.89
10.96
10.74
10.32
10.20
10.89
10.20
Leverage ratio
10.20
10.07
10.03
9.72
9.57
10.20
9.57
Common equity tier 1 ratio
16.73
17.03
16.69
16.55
15.99
16.73
15.99
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
16.73
17.03
16.69
16.55
15.99
16.73
15.99
Total risk-based capital ratio
17.60
17.91
17.59
17.51
16.68
17.60
16.68
Mortgage and SBA loan data:
Mortgage loans serviced for others
$
443,072
$
464,823
$
487,787
$
506,012
$
526,719
$
443,072
$
526,719
Mortgage loan production
128,931
91,891
72,830
43,335
88,045
336,987
833,613
Mortgage loan sales
-
-
-
-
-
-
94,915
SBA/USDA loans serviced for others
508,000
487,827
493,579
485,663
465,120
508,000
465,120
SBA loan production
27,529
18,212
16,110
26,239
42,419
88,090
136,708
SBA loan sales
-
5,169
30,298
36,458
-
71,925
31,486
____________________
(1)
Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
As of the Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
142,152
$
279,106
$
250,503
$
216,167
$
150,964
Federal funds sold
2,653
2,951
12,224
7,897
28,521
Cash and cash equivalents
144,805
282,057
262,727
224,064
179,485
Equity securities
10,335
10,113
10,358
10,428
10,300
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
18,493
17,664
18,696
19,174
19,245
Loans
3,139,993
3,029,947
3,020,714
3,012,020
3,055,689
Allowance for credit losses
(18,112)
(17,660)
(18,091)
(18,947)
(13,888)
Loans less allowance for credit losses
3,121,881
3,012,287
3,002,623
2,993,073
3,041,801
Loans held for sale
24,379
-
-
-
-
Accrued interest receivable
15,125
14,612
13,877
13,642
13,171
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
17,846
17,846
15,534
17,659
17,493
Premises and equipment, net
18,132
17,459
16,374
15,165
14,257
Operating lease right-of-use asset
8,472
7,340
7,761
8,030
8,463
Foreclosed real estate, net
1,466
761
1,001
766
4,328
SBA servicing asset, net
7,251
7,107
8,018
7,791
7,085
Mortgage servicing asset, net
1,273
1,823
2,514
3,205
3,973
Bank owned life insurance
70,957
70,462
70,010
69,565
69,130
Interest rate derivatives
31,781
46,502
39,284
24,008
28,781
Other assets
10,627
4,994
6,310
12,443
9,727
Total assets
$
3,502,823
$
3,511,027
$
3,475,087
$
3,419,013
$
3,427,239
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
512,045
$
559,540
$
575,301
$
577,282
$
611,991
Interest-bearing deposits
2,218,891
2,159,048
2,123,181
2,066,811
2,054,847
Total deposits
2,730,936
2,718,588
2,698,482
2,644,093
2,666,838
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
325,000
325,000
325,000
375,000
375,000
Other borrowings
-
-
387
387
392
Operating lease liability
8,651
7,537
7,985
8,438
8,885
Accrued interest payable
4,133
3,915
3,859
3,681
2,739
Other liabilities
52,586
71,283
66,211
34,453
23,964
Total liabilities
$
3,121,306
$
3,126,323
$
3,101,924
$
3,066,052
$
3,077,818
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock
252
252
253
251
252
Additional paid-in capital
45,699
45,580
45,516
45,044
45,298
Retained earnings
315,356
308,589
301,752
293,139
285,832
Accumulated other comprehensive income
20,210
30,283
25,642
14,527
18,039
Total shareholders' equity
381,517
384,704
373,163
352,961
349,421
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,502,823
$
3,511,027
$
3,475,087
$
3,419,013
$
3,427,239
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including Fees
$
47,367
$
45,695
$
44,839
$
43,982
$
41,783
$
181,883
$
142,815
Other investment income
3,267
2,979
2,582
1,939
2,116
10,767
4,330
Federal funds sold
37
35
61
44
46
177
75
Total interest income
50,671
48,709
47,482
45,965
43,945
192,827
147,220
Interest expense:
Deposits
21,691
21,736
19,804
17,376
13,071
80,607
23,558
FHLB advances and other borrowings
2,858
2,819
2,708
2,356
1,924
10,741
4,051
Total interest expense
24,549
24,555
22,512
19,732
14,995
91,348
27,609
Net interest income
26,122
24,154
24,970
26,233
28,950
101,479
119,611
Provision for credit losses
782
(381)
(416)
-
(1,168)
(15)
(2,767)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
25,340
24,535
25,386
26,233
30,118
101,494
122,378
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
515
490
464
449
483
1,918
1,991
Other service charges, commissions and fees
2,039
1,478
1,266
874
1,243
5,657
9,725
Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,017
Mortgage servicing income, net
39
(85)
(51)
(96)
(299)
(193)
(561)
Gain on sale of SBA loans
-
244
1,054
1,969
-
3,299
2,068
SBA servicing income, net
1,324
270
1,388
1,814
(72)
4,796
1,825
Other income
795
260
570
1,134
288
2,727
1,053
Total noninterest income
4,712
2,657
4,691
6,144
1,643
18,204
18,118
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
8,971
6,864
7,103
6,366
7,721
29,304
30,502
Occupancy
1,368
1,272
1,039
1,214
1,263
4,893
4,857
Data Processing
301
300
353
275
287
1,229
1,095
Advertising
160
143
165
146
172
614
606
Other expenses
3,115
2,961
2,804
2,806
2,785
11,686
12,219
Total noninterest expense
13,915
11,540
11,464
10,807
12,228
47,726
49,279
Income before provision for income taxes
16,137
15,652
18,613
21,570
19,533
71,972
91,217
Provision for income taxes
4,790
4,224
5,505
5,840
9,353
20,359
28,615
Net income available to common shareholders
$
11,347
$
11,428
$
13,108
$
15,730
$
10,180
$
51,613
$
62,602
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and other investments(1)
$
165,877
$
2,938
7.03
%
$
200,245
$
2,807
5.56
%
$
159,297
$
1,777
4.43
%
Investment securities
31,685
366
4.58
32,172
207
2.55
33,405
385
4.57
Total investments
197,562
3,304
6.64
232,417
3,014
5.14
192,702
2,162
4.45
Construction and development
18,002
344
7.58
30,584
442
5.73
40,244
575
5.67
Commercial real estate
664,570
14,934
8.92
647,244
14,435
8.85
628,641
12,387
7.82
Commercial and industrial
59,465
1,473
9.83
61,774
1,488
9.56
51,788
1,021
7.82
Residential real estate
2,333,247
30,577
5.20
2,289,428
29,296
5.08
2,295,309
27,773
4.80
Consumer and other
258
39
59.97
201
34
67.11
162
27
66.12
Gross loans(2)
3,075,542
47,367
6.11
3,029,231
45,695
5.98
3,016,144
41,783
5.50
Total earning assets
3,273,104
50,671
6.14
3,261,648
48,709
5.92
3,208,846
43,945
5.43
Noninterest-earning assets
223,630
214,834
177,040
Total assets
3,496,734
3,476,482
3,385,886
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and savings deposits
133,765
396
1.17
125,078
381
1.21
173,214
531
1.22
Money market deposits
1,051,797
10,609
4.00
1,036,955
11,709
4.48
1,089,198
8,361
3.05
Time deposits
991,416
10,686
4.28
966,408
9,646
3.96
722,285
4,179
2.30
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,176,978
21,691
3.95
2,128,441
21,736
4.05
1,984,697
13,071
2.61
Borrowings
314,682
2,858
3.60
325,025
2,819
3.44
403,113
1,924
1.89
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,491,660
24,549
3.91
2,453,466
24,555
3.97
2,387,810
14,995
2.49
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
530,935
555,074
597,250
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
89,615
94,528
51,692
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
620,550
649,602
648,942
Shareholders' equity
384,524
373,414
349,134
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,496,734
$
3,476,482
$
3,385,886
Net interest income
$
26,122
$
24,154
$
28,950
Net interest spread
2.23
1.95
2.94
Net interest margin
3.17
2.94
3.58
____________________
(1)
Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES
Year Ended
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and other investments(1)
$
167,024
$
9,995
5.98
%
$
225,154
$
3,524
1.57
%
Investment securities
32,330
949
2.94
35,188
881
2.50
Total investments
199,354
10,944
5.49
260,342
4,405
1.69
Construction and development
31,955
1,864
5.83
35,562
1,898
5.34
Commercial real estate
659,432
57,710
8.75
589,017
38,582
6.55
Commercial and industrial
54,100
5,110
9.45
55,516
3,920
7.06
Residential real estate
2,299,246
117,071
5.09
2,090,389
98,277
4.70
Consumer and other
195
128
65.64
193
138
71.50
Gross loans(2)
3,044,928
181,883
5.97
2,770,677
142,815
5.15
Total earning assets
3,244,282
192,827
5.94
3,031,019
147,220
4.86
Noninterest-earning assets
198,938
156,185
Total assets
3,443,220
3,187,204
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and savings deposits
146,543
2,264
1.54
186,061
1,046
0.56
Money market deposits
1,006,360
42,347
4.21
1,130,439
16,067
1.42
Time deposits
940,911
35,996
3.83
513,867
6,445
1.25
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,093,814
80,607
3.85
1,830,367
23,558
1.29
Borrowings
353,149
10,741
3.04
373,238
4,051
1.09
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,446,963
91,348
3.73
2,203,605
27,609
1.25
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
555,840
599,340
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
74,254
63,997
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
630,094
663,337
Shareholders' equity
366,163
320,262
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,443,220
$
3,187,204
Net interest income
$
101,479
$
119,611
Net interest spread
2.21
3.61
Net interest margin
3.13
3.95
____________________
(1)
Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
LOAN DATA
As of the Quarter Ended
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
% of
% of
% of
% of
% of
(Dollars in thousands)
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Construction and Development
$
23,262
0.7
%
$
41,783
1.4
%
$
51,759
1.7
%
$
49,209
1.6
%
$
47,779
1.6
%
Commercial Real Estate
711,177
22.6
624,122
20.5
625,111
20.6
639,951
21.2
657,246
21.4
Commercial and Industrial
65,904
2.1
61,332
2.0
63,502
2.1
46,208
1.5
53,173
1.7
Residential Real Estate
2,348,187
74.6
2,310,981
76.1
2,289,050
75.6
2,285,902
75.7
2,306,915
75.3
Consumer and other
319
-
240
-
102
-
50
-
216
-
Gross loans
$
3,148,849
100.0
%
$
3,038,458
100.0
%
$
3,029,524
100.0
%
$
3,021,320
100.0
%
$
3,065,329
100.0
%
Unearned income
(8,856)
(8,511)
(8,810)
(9,300)
(9,640)
Allowance for credit losses
(18,112)
(17,660)
(18,091)
(18,947)
(13,888)
Net loans
$
3,121,881
$
3,012,287
$
3,002,623
$
2,993,073
$
3,041,801
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
As of the Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Nonaccrual loans
$
14,682
$
15,127
$
13,037
$
9,064
$
10,065
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
-
180
Accruing restructured loans
22,233
21,964
9,611
9,654
9,919
Total non-performing loans
36,915
37,091
22,648
18,718
20,164
Other real estate owned
1,466
761
1,001
766
4,328
Total non-performing assets
$
38,381
$
37,852
$
23,649
$
19,484
$
24,492
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
1.17
%
1.22
%
0.75
%
0.62
%
0.66
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
1.10
1.08
0.68
0.57
0.71
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
49.06
47.61
79.88
101.22
68.88
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Balance, beginning of period
$
17,660
$
18,091
$
18,947
$
13,888
$
14,982
$
13,888
$
16,952
Net charge-offs/(recoveries):
Construction and development
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial real estate
224
(1)
230
(2)
(2)
451
(7)
Commercial and industrial
85
(3)
208
(2)
(72)
288
309
Residential real estate
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Consumer and other
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5)
Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)
309
(4)
438
(4)
(74)
739
297
Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL)
-
-
-
5,055
-
5,055
-
Provision for loan losses
761
(435)
(418)
-
(1,168)
(92)
(2,767)
Balance, end of period
$
18,112
$
17,660
$
18,091
$
18,947
$
13,888
$
18,112
$
13,888
Total loans at end of period
$
3,148,849
$
3,038,458
$
3,029,524
$
3,021,320
$
3,065,329
$
3,148,849
$
3,065,329
Average loans(1)
$
3,063,353
$
3,029,231
$
3,024,660
$
3,050,176
$
3,016,144
$
3,038,833
$
2,761,195
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans
0.04
%
(0.00)
%
0.06
%
(0.00)
%
(0.01)
%
0.02
%
0.01
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.58
0.58
0.60
0.63
0.45
0.58
0.45
____________________
(1)
Excludes loans held for sale
SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.