Inspired Entertainment, Inc.: Inspired Submits Plan to Address Nasdaq Compliance

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware and services, today announced that it has notified the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") that it expects to file a Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2022 with restated financial statements, as well as Forms 10-Q/A for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023 and a Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 by no later than February 28, 2024. The Company also plans to file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 by the March 2024 due date.



In a press release dated November 29, 2023, the Company previously announced that it had received a standard notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq stating the Company was not in compliance with the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of not having timely filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's securities on Nasdaq.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across retail and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; interactive games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative or other variations of these or similar words. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of the Company's knowledge of its business, there can be no assurance that actual results, including the impact of the restatement of its financial statements, will not differ materially from its expectations. Meaningful factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the final impact of the restatement on the Company's financial statements; the impact of the restatement on the Company's evaluation of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; delays in the preparation of its financial statements; the risk that additional information will come to light during the course of the Company's financial statement and accounting policy review that alters the scope or magnitude of the restatement; and the risk that the Company will be unable to obtain, if needed, any required waivers under its debt indenture with respect to a significant delay in filing its periodic reports with the SEC, which could affect its liquidity; and the risk that the Company may not be able to satisfy the terms of the Plan of Compliance it expects to submit to Nasdaq, or that Nasdaq will accept the Plan of Compliance or provide any other accommodations to the Company. The Company does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. In light of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this news release may not occur.

Contact :

For Investors

IR@inseinc.com

+1 (646) 277-1285