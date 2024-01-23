Peer To Peer Network Releases The CEO Annual Letter To Shareholders

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer To Peer Network (OTC PINK: PTOP ) ("PTOP") announced the release of the annual Letter to Shareholder provided by Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer.



Dear Shareholders,

I am pleased to address you as we reflect on the remarkable journey of Peer To Peer Network (PTOP) in the past year and look forward to an exciting future in 2024.

The year 2023 was marked by significant achievements and milestones for our company. We successfully navigated challenges and capitalized on opportunities, positioning PTOP for maximum success in the year 2024. We raised One hundred fifty thousand dollars in just 7 days from our last shareholder conference call. An additional fifty thousand in following days, so that we could line up many of our strategic objectives to come to fruition in 2024 and position us as leader in the ever-evolving landscape of the digital business card industry & peer-to-peer networks. I want to express my gratitude to each and every shareholder for your continued trust and support.

Financial Performance: A Solid Foundation

In the fiscal year 2023, PTOP demonstrated robust performance, by eliminating debt, continuing to pursue the new MOBICARD 1.5 mobile applications and exceeding expectations for resources before the end of the year. Our strategic initiatives and operational efficiency measures have strengthened our financial foundation, providing us with the necessary resources to drive innovation and pursue multiple growth avenues.

Explosive Growth on the Horizon

As we embark on the journey into 2024, I am thrilled to share our optimistic outlook for the future. We anticipate explosive growth in the stock price of PTOP, driven by several key factors:

Innovative Technological Advancements: Our commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements positions PTOP to harness the power of emerging trends. We are investing heavily in cutting-edge technologies, ensuring that our peer-to-peer network becomes the preferred choice for users and businesses alike. We anticipate our new MOBICARD 1.5 mobile applications to be released in the 1st quarter of 2024. Funding: We are pursuing initiatives intended to drive the future funding of the company in order to develop our financial needs in 2024. We completed a round of preferred shares that has positioned us to hit many of the bells and whistles I desired for the first half of this year. We anticipate raising up to an additional $5 million over the course of the year 2024, in order to further propel our growth. Strategic Partnerships: In 2024, PTOP will forge strategic partnerships that will open new doors of opportunity. These collaborations will enhance our market presence, drive customer acquisition, and contribute to the overall growth of the company. I am excited to debut some of the deals in the pipeline that will be announced in due time. Public Relations: Hiring of a Public Relations (PR) firm was a strategic decision aiming to enhance PTOP's public image & public presence, manage communication effectively, and navigate the complexities of media relations. PTOP believes that our PR firm will bring a wealth of expertise in crafting compelling narratives, building brand awareness, and maintaining positive relationships with various stakeholders (Namely new shareholders to come). PTOP's PR firm has commenced activation and has been paid for the entire year of 2024. We are excited for the range of services, including media outreach, crisis management, and event planning to help 2024 be the biggest year of growth for PTOP. By enlisting the services of the PR firm, PTOP can benefit from professional guidance in shaping our public perception, addressing challenges, and seizing opportunities for positive exposure. The collaboration with our new PR firm will ultimately contribute to a stronger and more favorable presence in the public eye, more exposure/ higher visibility in the public eye, fostering credibility and trust among target audiences including new shareholders, existing shareholders, our app users, and the general public overall. Global Expansion: PTOP is well-positioned to capitalize on the anticipated demand for peer-to-peer networks globally. We are actively exploring expansion opportunities in key markets, in order to broaden our user base and revenue streams. Ecosystem Development: We are committed to creating a robust ecosystem around PTOP, offering a diverse range of services and products that cater to the evolving needs of our users. This approach will not only drive user engagement but also contribute to revenue diversification. PTOP will be looking to bring back MOBICOIN and have developed new ways to utilize the reward token.

Commitment to Shareholder Value

Our primary focus remains on delivering long-term value to our shareholders. We are confident that the strategic initiatives outlined above will result in sustained growth and increased shareholder value.

As we look ahead, I want to reiterate our dedication to transparency, accountability, and open communication. We will keep you informed about our progress and milestones achieved, as we navigate the exciting opportunities that 2024 holds for PTOP.

In conclusion, I am incredibly optimistic about the future of Peer To Peer Network. Our collective efforts, combined with the dynamic landscape of the new digital business card industry, position us for unprecedented growth. 2024 will be by far the best year for the company since I have been CEO. Thank you for your unwavering support, and I am excited to share the success of PTOP with you in the coming year.

I want to also welcome the newest future MOBICARD user Justin Glenn Sodaitis born 1-7-2024 at 7:35pm. My 2nd son was born a healthy 8 pounds. His Big brother "JJ" has welcomed him into the family really nicely! As my family expands so should the MOBICARD user family!





Sincerely,

Joshua Sodaitis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Peer To Peer Network

