Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2024) - In December 2023, Emmy Award-winning PBS travel host Joseph Rosendo joined a group of 20 lifelong learners in Costa Rica on an educational adventure with Road Scholar, the nonprofit world leader in educational travel for older adults. Road Scholar and Rosendo chose Costa Rica because of its popularity among their older adult travelers and its progressive focus on ecotourism. Costa Rica is also Road Scholar's 2024 "Campus of the Year" for the same reasons.

On Road Scholar's "A Taste of Costa Rica" program, Rosendo and his fellow participants learned about Costa Rican coffee production, explored the rainforest canopy from hanging bridges, and went whitewater rafting on the Sarapiqui River. Footage from the Costa Rica trip will appear in an episode of Rosendo's new show, Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out, expected in spring 2024.

Joseph Rosendo has been a travel journalist and broadcaster for over 50 years. His show Joseph Rosendo's Travelscope ended in 2023 after 12 seasons on public television, making way for his new PBS venture: Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out, which will air on PBS stations across the U.S. throughout 2024. Rosendo served as producer, host, director and writer for Travelscope and will do the same for Steppin' Out, and Road Scholar will be underwriting the first season of the new series.

Rosendo says he's excited to be partnering with Road Scholar because the approach he's taking in his new show fits so well with the nonprofit organization's values and approach to educational travel.

"This show will have the same attitude as Road Scholar has in so many ways," said Rosendo. "Road Scholar really focuses on meeting the locals and serving people, and what I do is an extension of that. And Road Scholar wants people to come away from their programs feeling that they've contributed to something in a personal way that has made them realize something, be aware of something, be enlightened, be inspired. By forming this alliance together, we're stepping out together, continuing to do what we do in a new, enhanced way."

Rosendo will also join a Road Scholar program in Cuba in March 2024: "Cuba Today: Havana and Viñales," where the group will learn about Cuban history, dance, and music through lectures, discussions and performances from the Cuban people.





About Road Scholar:

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, not-for-profit Road Scholar is the world's largest and most innovative creator of experiential learning opportunities. Founded in 1975 as Elderhostel and rebranding as Road Scholar in 2010, we serve 80-100,000 lifelong learners annually. Our programs combine travel and education to provide experiential learning opportunities featuring an extraordinary range of topics, formats and locations, in more than 100 countries and throughout the United States. Alongside renowned experts, our participants experience in-depth and behind-the-scenes learning opportunities by land and by sea on educational travel adventures designed for boomers and beyond. We are a diverse community of knowledge seekers and explorers, united in the belief that lifelong learning is a vital part of overall wellbeing. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, on X, and on LinkedIn. For more information, please visit us at www.roadscholar.org.

