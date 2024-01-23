H2 Green Steel has secured funds to produce green steel in Sweden, while ZeroAvia has locked down support to develop a mobile liquid hydrogen (LH2) refueling truck for heavy-duty applications.H2 Green Steel has signed definitive debt financing agreements for €4.2 billion ($4.56 billion) in project financing. Its total equity funding to date amounts to €2.1 billion. "H2 Green Steel has now secured funding of close to €6.5 billion for the world's first large-scale green steel plant in Northern Sweden," said the company, which has also been awarded a €250 million grant from the EU Innovation Fund. ...

