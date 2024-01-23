New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2024) - The Owned Industries LLC and Founder Brandon Epstein proudly presents the launch of "Programmed to Fail," an innovative guide by a mental performance coach redefining mental coaching for professional athletes and high-performing business owners.

Background of The Owned Industries LLC and Its Founder: Established by Brandon Epstein, a New York City native, The Owned Industries LLC offers unique mental performance coaching services. Specializing in subconscious reprogramming, the approach significantly surpasses traditional therapy in speed and effectiveness. Clients include top-tier professional athletes from various fields, including UFC, MLB, NFL, and professional boxing.

Introduction of "Programmed to Fail": "Programmed to Fail," available on Amazon, offers an in-depth look into effective coaching strategies that go beyond traditional mental coaching methods. The concept of becoming meditation, highlighted in the book, empowers individuals to maintain composure and peak performance.

Significance of The Owned Industries LLC's Coaching Approach: As leaders in mental coaching, The Owned Industries LLC emphasizes the essential role of mental coaching in enhancing performance in both the sporting and business arenas. "Programmed to Fail" represents a critical resource for individuals aiming to excel in high-pressure environments.

New Era in Mental Performance for Athletes and Business Professionals: This book and the coaching practices of The Owned Industries LLC mark the beginning of a new era in mental performance. It serves as an indispensable guide for professional athletes and business owners seeking to achieve unparalleled success in their careers.

Additional Information: For further details about The Owned Industries LLC and "Programmed to Fail," visit The Owned Industries LLC or the Amazon page.

Requests for interviews, appearances, and inquiries for presentations, media appearances, interviews, and book signings can be directed to info@theowned.industries.

