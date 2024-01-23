Anzeige
23.01.2024
Die ultimative Wunderwaffe gegen den globalen Nahrungsmittel-Mangel!
January 23, 2024
NLM Photonics Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Financial and Organizational Growth Leader Vijay Raghavan Joins the Company

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / NLM Photonics, a semiconductor company leveraging its hybrid electro-optic modulation technology to transmit more data with less power, welcomes aboard Vijay Raghavan as Chief Financial Officer.

Vijay Raghavan, CFO at NLM Photonics

"After a few years' stint in bio-pharma, I am excited to be back in tech. What place can be better than photonics, where so much is going on. I met with Lewis (CSO) and Gerard (CEO) a couple of months ago, and I got really excited about some of the critical stuff that NLM is working on, which made me jump back into tech. My decade or so working for Cray and the knowledge I acquired in large-scale computing has made me passionate about this space," says Raghavan.

Raghavan is a finance and accounting professional with progressive experience spanning over 30 years working for startups and medium/large-scale global organizations (public and private). He has held key financial executive positions in global conglomerates such as AGC Biologics (as its CFO), Cray Inc., Microsoft, and Fila, focusing on organizational growth. Raghavan is enthusiastic about leveraging his experiences in technology, healthcare, REIT, and education to help entrepreneurs scale their ideas to meaningful businesses. He is also passionate about DEI and has worked across teams to build company equity and inclusion through events.

"We are very excited and very grateful to welcome Vijay as our new CFO. NLM is at a critical growth inflection point right now, and the addition of a seasoned CFO like Vijay couldn't come at a better time," says Gerard Zytnicki, NLM's CEO.

In his personal life, Raghavan is dedicated to community service, including leadership positions at Hopelink and the Indian Association of Western Washington Senior Center, and as a financial advisory committee member of his local school district. He earned a Master of Commerce, Accounting, and Banking from the University of Madras in India and an M.B.A. in finance from the University of Hartford.

About NLM Photonics

NLM Photonics is based in Seattle and develops cutting-edge photonics solutions for transforming networking, computing, and sensing alongside our global partners. Follow us at nlmphotonics.com and on LinkedIn @nlm-photonics.

Contact Information

Erica McGillivray
Communications Director
ericamc@nlmphotonics.com

SOURCE: NLM Photonics

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
