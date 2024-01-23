The CE Shop LLC: $275K Donation Fights Childhood Hunger in Denver

Fewer Denver Children and Families are Going Hungry Each Weekend Thanks to The CE Shop Foundation

DENVER / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / While a staggering number of children in Denver receive free or reduced lunches at school, unfortunately, the lunch they receive at school on Friday is often the last meal they eat until back at school on Monday morning. Childhood hunger is a heartbreaking problem not just in Denver but in all of Colorado, where 1 in 7 children aren't sure where their next meal will come from.

(L-R) Bob Bell, Food for Thought Denver & Michael McAllister, The CE Shop Foundation

However, Denver area families are getting some relief. The CE Shop Foundation is proud to be feeding children and families in need and working to resolve and reverse the effects of hunger, which include increased illness, depression and anxiety, as well as behavioral problems.

Through a $275,000 donation from The CE Shop Foundation to support Food For Thought Denver, a nonprofit that provides a PowerSack filled with food for the weekend to children in need at 76 Denver-area schools. It's important to note that Food For Thought does what it does with zero overhead, and every single dollar collected goes to buying food.

Food For Thought Denver estimates that $5 is enough to feed a family of four for the weekend. This $275,000 donation equates to giving 55,000 families of four to be fed for a weekend.

"We are beyond words. Thank you to The CE Shop Foundation for the most beautiful demonstration of selfless love. Food For Thought Denver promises to make every cent matter to those children who need it most. The CE Shop Foundation has been critical to meet an unending need," states Bob Bell, founder and board member of Food For Thought Denver.

Michael McAllister, founder of The CE Shop Foundation, stated, "The CE Shop Foundation was created to meet the exact needs that Food For Thought is so brilliantly meeting in our community - that of feeding young children who would otherwise go without food. The recent and continued influx of migrants has put an unprecedented strain on our schools and Food For Thought has stepped up and met the challenge of feeding these young kids and families. We are so grateful to our students, team members and all contributors who make our support possible."

The CE Shop chose to support this cause because, as a leading provider of online professional education, its employees believe that school-aged children should be able to focus on learning rather than worrying about where their next meal will come from. The CE Shop Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Since 2017, The CE Foundation has contributed $795,000 to Food For Thought, but since its inception, the company in total has donated nearly $1,470,000, which has proven to be the lifeblood of Food For Thought.

The majority of The CE Shop Foundation's donations come from either The CE Shop's employees, who can choose to give through a payroll deduction, or its students, who can donate during checkout when purchasing real estate education courses. Many employees also volunteer with Food For Thought Denver, helping to pack the food bags during the school year.

For more information on The CE Shop's work to eliminate childhood hunger in the Denver area, visit TheCEShop.com/Foundation.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, appraisal, and home inspection courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they're veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Liz Meitus

SVP of Corporate Marketing

liz.meitus@careercertified.com

720-822-5314

SOURCE: The CE Shop

View the original press release on newswire.com.