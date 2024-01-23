Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Caster Wheels Market to Worth $12 Billion by 2029, Comfort Casters Redefines Mobility Solutions, Sparks Growth in Global Market - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research Report, the caster wheels market is growing at a CAGR of 6.41% during 2022-2029.

Caster Wheels Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 12.04 Billion Market Size (2023) USD 8.30 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 6.41 % Historic Year 2019-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029 Market Segmentation Applications, Material, Caster Type, Load Capacity, Distribution Channel, And Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Caster manufacturers are consistently innovating to meet the diverse requirements of industries, such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and hospitality, leading to a rising demand for customized caster designs. Companies like Comfort Casters are addressing the specific needs of manufacturing enterprises, the automotive and construction industries, as well as the food and furniture sector, giving organizations a competitive edge. The hospitality industry, especially hotels and restaurants, is witnessing an increased demand for caster wheels due to a heightened focus on both aesthetics and functionality. Customized casters allow establishments to improve the visual appeal of their furniture and equipment while ensuring easy mobility. These tailored solutions not only enhance overall decor but also contribute to efficient space management and seamless operation, aligning with businesses' priorities for both form and function. Moreover, the surge in demand for custom-made caster wheels, addressing specific requirements like size, load capacity, material, and tread type, is a key driver of market growth. This trend underscores the growing need for versatility and flexibility in various industries, prompting manufacturers to cater to unique customer needs and contributing to the overall expansion of the caster wheels market.

Recent Developments in the Caster Wheels Market

Blickle Räder+Rollen: In October 2023, the company introduced new aluminum profile rollers with a user-friendly, universal design. These rollers cover a wide spectrum of applications, offering simplicity, among other features. Through this initiative, the company aims to attract new customers and increase profitability in the market.

Colson Group: In September 2021, the organization introduced the Defender D4 Series, featuring highly polished Type 304 stainless steel construction, a 1/4-inch-thick top plate and legs, precision-welded legs to the yoke, a 1/4-inch diameter kingpin for enhanced durability and a longer product life, and others. This expansion of their product portfolio contributed to an increase in their consumer base within the industry.

Hamilton Caster: In April 2022, Hamilton Caster introduced the UltraGlide wheel series, which boasts swivel surfaces designed to eliminate scrubbing, thereby making it significantly easier to turn and doubling the bearing life and other features.

Regional Insights

In 2023, the APAC region dominated the global caster wheels market, primarily fueled by increased government investments and a surge in automobile production. Key contributors to this growth within the APAC region include China, South Korea, and Japan. The burgeoning e-commerce sector in APAC also played a pivotal role in driving the demand for caster wheels. The rapid expansion of online retail has necessitated efficient warehouse operations, leading to widespread adoption of material handling equipment featuring caster wheels for seamless movement and enhanced flexibility in confined spaces.

Meanwhile, North America witnessed a substantial growth in its caster wheels market, propelled by a combination of factors reflecting the region's dynamic economic landscape. The remarkable increase in e-commerce sales emerged as a primary catalyst for this upswing. In Europe, the demand for caster wheels surged, particularly in the hospitality and healthcare sectors. The European market experienced a notable increase in demand, mirroring a broader trend across various industries.

The Caster Wheels Market Report Encompasses Crucial Data, Including:

CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the caster wheels market over the specified time frame.

Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the caster wheels market growth from 2023 to 2028. This includes an analysis of various market influences.

Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the caster wheels market size and its contribution and focusing on key market segments.

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the caster wheels market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.

Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the caster wheels market across different regions, including North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's global landscape.

Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the caster wheels market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.

Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the caster wheels market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.

Key Company Profiles

Blickle Räder+Rollen

Brauer

Comfort Castors

Colson Group

DH Casters

Hengshui Yu Tong Metalwork

Hamilton Caster

Muvtons Castors

STEINCO Paul vom Stein

TENTE International

Bharat Industrial

ProVeyance Group

Shri Shyam Enterprises

Jyoti Architectural

Krizan Syndicate

GITE INDUSTRIES

RWM Casters

H. Varley

Payson Casters

Veeky Impax

TAKIGEN MFG

Kalpar Engineers

Fallshaw Group

Tellure Rota

GITE INDUSTRIES

RÄDER-VOGEL

ELESA+GANTER

Darcor

Wicke Group

AUT (Wheels & Castors)

Algood Casters

Vulcan Industries

KYUNG CHANG PRECISION

YUEI

TOHOKUSHARYO MF

INOAC Wheel

Trio Pines

Trew Industrial Wheels

ER Wagner

Monroe Engineering

Kason Industries

Caster Concepts

Conveyer & Caster

Market Segmentation

Applications

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Material

Rubber

Plastic

Metal

Caster Type

Swivel

Rigid

Load Capacity

Light Duty Caster

Medium Duty Caster

Heavy Duty Caster

Distribution Channel

OEMs/ODM

Aftermarket

Geography

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia



The Rest of APAC

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



The UK



France



Italy



Russia



Spain



Netherlands

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



The UAE



South Africa



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the caster wheels market?

What is the growth rate of the global caster wheels market?

Which region dominates the global caster wheels market share?

What are the significant trends in the caster wheels market?

Who are the key players in the global caster wheels market?

