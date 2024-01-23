Future Market Insights: Digital Textile Printing Market to total US$ 8,897.3 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 12.1%

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) predicts a thriving future for the digital textile printing market, fueled by digital design platforms, AR integration, and sustainable advancements. Dive deeper into the intricate dynamics of this burgeoning market and uncover compelling stakeholder opportunities in our comprehensive FMI report.

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Digital Textile Printing Market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 2,989.6 million in 2024, driven by focus on sustainable materials. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 12.1% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 8,897.3 million by 2034.

One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market is the growth in textile digitalization platforms. The emergence of digital platforms that facilitate the creation, sharing, and sale of digital textile designs is opening new avenues for designers and manufacturers to connect and collaborate.

Integration of augmented reality in the textile design process is becoming a trend, allowing designers and customers to visualize and experience the final product before production. Supportive government initiatives and regulations promoting sustainable practices and digital technologies in the textile industry are driving the adoption of digital textile printing.

Ongoing developments in digital printing inks, including advancements in water based, pigment, and reactive inks, are improving color vibrancy, durability, and compatibility with various textile materials. Integration of Industry 4.0 technologies, such as IoT, AI, and data analytics, is enhancing the efficiency and automation of digital textile printing processes.

Increased collaborations between digital printing technology providers, textile manufacturers, and fashion brands are fostering innovation and expanding the market reach of digital textile printing. Within digital textile printing, the direct to garment printing segment is gaining popularity, especially in the apparel industry, due to its ability to print directly onto garments with high quality results.

Some governments are promoting the adoption of advanced technologies in the textile industry, including digital printing, through incentives, subsidies, and supportive policies. Digital textile printing is gaining traction in the home decor sector, with applications in the production of customized curtains, upholstery, bed linens, and other interior furnishings.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 4.1%.

The market in India is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.9% through 2034.

By printing process, the direct to fabric segment to account for a market share of 47.8% in 2024.

From 2024 to 2034, digital textile printing market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 12.1%.

By 2034, the market value of digital textile printing is expected to reach US$ 8,897.3 million.

"The exploration of 3D printing technologies in combination with digital textile printing allow for the creation of innovative, textured fabrics and intricate designs with a three dimensional aspect," says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials).

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the digital textile printing market are:

Seiko Epson

Mimaki Engineering

Kornit Digital

D. Gen

RolandDG Corporation

Dover Corporation

Konica Minolta

Brother Industries

Recent Development

In 2022, Japan based Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd., a renowned manufacturer of Eco solvent technology, expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of two new high performance textile printers. The JV330 130/160 and the CJV330 130/160 join the existing line of inkjet printers and cutting systems of the company, highlighting the commitment of Mimaki to innovation in the field of textile printing.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global digital textile printing market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the digital textile printing market, the market is segmented on the basis of printing process (direct to garment, dye sublimation, direct to fabric), ink (sublimation, reactive, acid, direct disperse, pigment), substrate (digital cotton printing, digital silk printing, digital rayon printing, digital linen printing, digital polyester printing, others), and end use (clothing, households, displays, technical textiles), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

