Marvel Discovery Corp.: Marvel Completes 3 Holes at Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project North of Quebec City

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company has partly completed drilling operations on its Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr Duhamel property (the "Property") located 350 kilometers (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1). The Company previously announced on December 04, 2023,that crews were being mobilized, but due to warmer temperatures an increase in water levels caused extreme flooding in nearby creeks and rivers causing the Company to pause drill operations before the Christmas season.

Figure 1: Regional location of the Duhamel Property

To date, three (3) drill holes have been completed (813m done for total of 1,200m) which are targeting numerous priority airborne and ground EM conductors within the Houlière block (figure 2). Historical work within the Property and surrounding areas have shown these conductors are the primary target horizons.

Figure 2: EM Anomaly Map of Houlier and Duhamel Blocks

Within the first target area, one historical hole drilled in 2000, within this 1km long x 400m wide target zone, intersected 0.64% Ni, 0.29% Cu and 0.06% Co over 4m (~2.56m true width) which included 0.90% Ni and 0.40% Cu and 0.08% over 2.66m (1.71m true width and also included 1.55% Ni, 0.31% Cu and 0.14% Co over 1.0 m (0.64 m t.w.) from hole 1279-00-01 (from 21.00 to 25.00 m).

The first hole drilled, DU24-01, intersected a wide, 28.6m, interval of disseminated mineralization from a hole depth 67.8m- 96.8m and within this are semi-massive stringers and massive sulphide zones ranging from widths of 15cm-60cm. An example of one of these massive sulfide bands with shows tremendous potential for nickel, copper, and cobalt mineralization intersected in drillhole DU24-01 is highlighted in figure 3.

Figure 3: Massive Sulphide Band Intersected in Hole DH24-01 (69.8m - 70.1m)

Duhamel Project

For general information, the Duhamel Property currently contains seven (7) occurrences of Ni-Cu-Co sulphides and one (1) Fe-Ti-V iron oxide occurrence discovered between 1997 to 2001 by previous operators who defined a 13 km long mineralized rock corridor (Figure 4). Drill intercept highlights include 1.27% Ni, 0.33% Cu, and 0.12% Co over 3.0 meters by Virginia Gold Mines in 2000 that contained massive sulfides. The recalculation of 100% sulfides from gave 2.42% Ni over 0.5m (hole 1279-2001-29 gave 1.4% Ni over 0.5m). Compilation of historic assessment reports to date reveals more than thirty (30) Ni-Cu (Co) and four (4) Fe-Ti (V, Cr) mineral occurrences which confirms this corridor to be highly prospective for new Ni-Cu-Co discoveries, as well as Fe-Ti (Cr, V) discoveries.

Further to the compilation of previously filed assessment reports Marvel recovered from historical data a grab sample (from massive Iron-Titanium Oxides), the result assaying 0.28% V2O5 associated with 20.8% TiO2 and 0.13% Cr203.

The Duhamel project is located between Chutes-des-Passes and Pipmuacan Reservoir deformation zones (or areas) included in central part of Proterozoic Grenville Geological Province (Figure 2). The Duhamel Property is characterized by the presence of large mafic to ultramafic intrusive rock bodies located in northern margin of the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean (SAGLSJ) Anorthosite Suite, one of the largest anorthosite intrusive bodies in the world. The Chute-des-Passes-Pipmuacan reservoir areas contains numerous massive sulfide and iron oxide mineralization occurrences recognized and documented by the Quebec government (Sigeom, Figure 3).

Figure 2. Cu-Ni-Co and Fe-V-Ti-Cr mineral occurrences in Houliere-Duhamel property (Modified from SIGEOM, 2023)

Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer, states, "Drilling results planned for late 2023 were delayed due to weather events, however we're pleased with the progress made so early in 2024. All holes to date have intersected our target areas and to see these wide intervals of sulphide mineralization in our first drill-hole is a very good sign. There remains a plethora of Airborne anomalies to follow-up on this project, and we anticipate a very busy exploration season as we follow these up with low frequency TDEM surface surveys. Moving forward we are immediately planning low frequency BHEM surveys on all holes we drill, something never completed in any of the previous exploration campaigns. This will enable us to leave no rock unturned while giving us a greater chance of success by expanding our exploration radius. We remain bullish on Nickel and Copper prices as supply shortages loom, and demand returns as the push towards electrification and greening of our cities accelerates."

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this report has been reviewed also by Jean-Paul Barrette Géo/ P.Geo, an independent project geologist and consultant. Mr. Barrette is a member of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (OGQ, # 619). Mr. Barrette has sufficient experience (39 years) and relevant to the style of mineralization and the type of deposit under study and the activity undertaken to qualify as a competent person as defined by NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Barrette carried out several geological reconnaissance works in the Houliere-Duhamel sector and recently made there a compilation of historical works.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

Newfoundland, (Gander East, Gander South, Victoria Lake, and Hope Brook, Au- Li Prospects .)

.) Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect )

) Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect

Quebec (Duhamel - Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)

Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

