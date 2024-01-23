Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2024) - RARE EARTH RIDGE RESOURCES CORP. (the "Company" or "Rare Earth Ridge"), is pleased to announce the retention of Mr. Wiliam (Bill) Bennett as a consultant to the board of directors of the Company.

Mr. Bennett was formerly a government MLA in British Columbia ("BC") for 16 years in the Riding of Kootenay East. In addition to holding portfolios for Local Government and Tourism, Mr. Bennett was named BC Mines Minister three separate times over his 16 years. Mr. Bennett has a BA from the University of Guelph and a law degree from Queen's University. Mr. Bennett is known across Canada for his knowledge of the mining industry in BC. He led the BC government's efforts over many years to restore BC's competitiveness for exploration investment, including having improved the BC Ministry of Energy & Mines permitting process and helping to launch BC's First Nations mine revenue sharing program. There are few people in Canada who have such a strong combined knowledge of government processes, of the mining industry and of First Nations. Mr. Bennett also sits on the board of directors of Ascot Resources Ltd., Kutcho Copper Corp. and Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.

Mr. Bennett stated, "I am happy to support Rare Earth Ridge as a consultant to its Board and look forward to helping the Company move ahead. The rare earth space has become a very important part of the global mining industry with critical implications for the future."

Barry Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Rare Earth Ridge, comments, "We are very excited to welcome Mr. Bill Bennett as a consultant to our board of directors. Mr. Bennett will be an invaluable resource to the Company in advancing our Mount Major Hart rare earth element project."

About Rare Earth Ridge Resources

Rare Earth Ridge Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company with its 100% owned Mount Major Hart property located in British Columbia. The Company is focussed on rare earth elements and rare metals, particularly lithium and rubidium. More information can be found at the Company's website at www.rareearthridgeresources.com.

