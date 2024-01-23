Cheba Hut "Toasted" Subs: Nashville Will Soon Have Its Very Own Cheba Hut 'Toasted' Subs Location

The cannabis-themed restaurant and bar eagerly anticipates its opening and can't wait to light the joint up and be the undisputed local hangout for curing cottonmouth and the munchies.

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Motivated duo Scott and Dawn Atkins are true supporters of the brand. They are elated to become Cheba's newest owners and stoked to bring the "Toasted" sub and bar concept to a location that holds such a special place in their hearts.









Despite Nashville being the partners' first shop opening, their association within the Chebaverse has been in the works for quite some time. First appearing on Cheba Hut's radar for their superb beer tap installation services, a friendship blossomed into a beneficial industry connection and the new joint is a direct result.

Not only will this new Tennessee location be serving up a variety of dank subs, fluffy pretzel nugs, and gooey krispy treats that can cure any level of the munchies, but also, for the 21 and up homies, they'll be slinging some delicious wine and local brews from their bar that will obliterate any presence of cottonmouth.

As Tennessee locals, Scott and Dawn understand the shop must reflect the out-of-this-world vibes of Cheba Hut and pair it with the rich history and personality of the city. One way they have expressed this is by implementing a galactic gallery of sorts, featuring famous landmarks and notable celebrities in outer space onto their center mural. Something you'll have to see to believe.

Finley, Cheba Hut's staple mural artist, had done an impeccable job of fusing these two visions into an amazing work of art for all of Music City to enjoy.

Seth Larsen, Chief Relations Officer for Cheba Hut, explains, "Music, art, hospitality, fantastic food and drink are what Cheba Hut and Nashville are built on and the mural inside the shop is one of my personal favorites to date."

Get ready, Nashville-Donelson! The sub and bar concept's newest joint is ready to rock and roll into your city. Larsen continues, "Nashville has deserved a Cheba Hut of its own for a long time and we are stoked to now serve the fine folks of Music City for years to come."

The shop, located at 329 Donelson Pike Nashville, TN 37214, opens its doors on Monday, 1/29. The brand is stoked to bring over 30 signature "toasted" subs, an array of delicious munchie treats, and cottonmouth cures for all ages (beer and wine for the 21+ homies) to the Nashville area.

Mark your calendars, grab your best buds (pun intended), and celebrate the shop and its crew! For more information about opening day and upcoming events, check out @chebahut_nashvilledonelson.

