Dienstag, 23.01.2024
ACCESSWIRE
23.01.2024 | 21:02
96 Leser
Michael Gremling: Senior Contractor Safety Specialist at Atlantic City Electric Co.

By Katie Kuehner-Hebert

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Atlantic City Electric
Originally published by ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR

Ensuring that safety remains top of mind for all utility workers is a collaborative effort, said Michael Gremling, senior contractor safety specialist at Atlantic City Electric Co., an electric utility in Mays Landing, N.J.

Although Gremling works in the Atlantic City Electric service area, the utility's contract safety group is managed from the level of parent company Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric in New Jersey, Delmarva Power in Delaware and parts of Maryland and Pepco in Washington, D.C., and areas in Maryland.

Image courtesy of Atlantic City Electric

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Atlantic City Electric
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/atlantic-city-electric
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Atlantic City Electric



© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
