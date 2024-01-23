RePlatform Unveils Trailblazing Convention With Policy Address by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on 'The Next American Economy' on Friday, March 8, 2024, at Horseshoe Hotel in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / RePlatform: The Freedom Economy Convention is set to redefine the Parallel economy with a groundbreaking 3-day conference and tradeshow. We are thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the opening keynote speaker at the Horseshoe Hotel in Las Vegas on Friday, March 8, 2024.

RePlatform, the driving force behind Defeat the Mandates, successfully united a disparate coalition of social conservatives, libertarians, classical liberals, and populists to dismantle the mandate system across America. Now, this dynamic coalition evolves to shape a superior, more investable Parallel Economy.

Join Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his keynote, "The Next American Economy," as he shares insights aligning seamlessly with RePlatform's commitment to freedom and resilience. Kennedy's illustrious career includes triumphant litigation against corporate giants and advocacy for indigenous rights, environmental protection, union rights, and vaccine safety.

RePlatform Vegas invites you to be part of this joyful and productive experience, featuring 2,000 attendees and over 100 businesses operating in the Freedom-Parallel economy. Explore the trade show floor where market leaders such as Old Glory Bank, GiveSendGo, and Patmos Hosting will be exhibiting while their executives give keynotes and lead hands-on breakout sessions. Explore more at RePlatformVegas.com.

