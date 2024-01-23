Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.01.2024

WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
23.01.24
20:11 Uhr
10,895 Euro
+0,110
+1,02 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,81011,09022:58
10,88010,97022:00
ACCESSWIRE
23.01.2024 | 22:26
132 Leser



CNH Industrial: CNH Brand Unveils Innovative Suite of Solutions for Digital Agriculture

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / CNH Industrial

Case IH, a brand of CNH, is prioritizing more connectivity in agriculture. Based on the company's pillars of innovation, sustainability and productivity, it launched AGXTEND, the suite of solutions for digital agriculture that offers its digital, connected and intelligent products and services to all sizes and profiles of producers, at all stages of the crop cycle.

Gregory Riordan, CNH's Director of Precision Technology in Latin America, explained that AGXTEND represents a new concept in the market by offering, in addition to innovative and ground-breaking technology, new business models for digital agriculture. "It is a solution that encompasses the three concepts: innovation, sustainability and productivity. The portfolio is aimed at those who want access to innovative solutions that deliver economic results in a more sustainable way, through products and services that increase productivity and operational efficiency, regardless of field size or production volume."

To use the service, the producer does not need to buy the equipment, but can instead subscribe by the hour or by the hectare of use. They can also monitor and manage solutions based on drone images, as well as soil diagnostics. This tech is now available at official Case IH dealers nationwide, along with AFS (Advanced Farming System) solutions.

The development of AGXTEND is a testament CNH's dedication to making work in the field more efficient- for the future of farming, and for a more sustainable world.

Putting innovation, sustainability and productivity in action, AGXTEND introduces new digital products and services in its portfolio in Argentina.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.