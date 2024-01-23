Fort Mill, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2024) - Alternus Clean Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ALCE), a utility-scale transatlantic clean energy independent power producer (IPP), will be participating in The Microcap Conference, which will take place January 30, 31, February 1, 2024 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Vincent Browne, CEO, and Aaron Ratner, Executive Director, will be presenting on January 31 & February 1, 2024. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Alternus Clean Energy Inc. management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To register to attend The Microcap Conference, follow this link.

About Alternus Clean Energy Inc.

Alternus is a utility-scale transatlantic clean energy independent power producer (IPP), currently listed on Nasdaq. Headquartered in the US, we develop, install, own and operate utility-scale solar parks in America and Europe. Our highly motivated and dynamic team at Alternus have achieved rapid growth in recent years. Building on this, our goal is to reach 3GW's of operational projects within 5 years through continued organic development activities and targeted strategic opportunities. Our vision is to become a leading provider of 24/7 clean energy delivering a sustainable future of renewable power with people and planet in harmony. For more information visit www.alternusenergy.com.

About The Microcap Conference and DealFlow Events

Organized by DealFlow Events, this 3-day event at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino will feature company presentations from publicly traded microcap businesses and qualified private companies across healthcare, technology, financial services, energy, and other high-growth sectors. The conference facilitates extensive networking through 1-on-1 investor meetings and interactive activities and entertainment, including a poker tournament and exclusive concert with Soul Asylum.

In addition, keynote presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts will provide key insights into trading strategies, regulations, risk assessment and mitigation, tax issues, and other topics critical to the microcap community. Unlike many other microcap events, there's no invitation required. All are welcome to register and attend.

For further information:

Investor Relations

803-280-1468

ir@alternusenergy.com

SOURCE: DealFlow Events