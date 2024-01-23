Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2024) - Meryllion Resources Corporation (CSE: MYR) ("Meryllion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of January 15, 2024, it has made the option exercise payment in respect of the rare earth exploration leases held by Tasmania Strategic Green Metals Pty Ltd. ("TSGM") and Westbury Resources Pty Ltd. ("Westbury") in Tasmania. The payment was made by way of issuance of an aggregate of 4,186,046 common shares to TSGM and Westbury at a deemed issue price of CAD$0.043 per share for total consideration of CAD$180,000 (AUD$200,000).

All shares issued are subject to a hold period equal to four months and one day from the date of issuance.

