TOKYO, Jan 24, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Red Hat K.K. (hereinafter Red Hat) today announced the launch of new agile consulting services to help Panasonic Connect Co., Ltd. transform into a hypothesis-testing business. The new service is jointly provided by Fujitsu in collaboration with Red Hat based on a collaboration announced in March 2022, and its adoption by Panasonic Connect marks an important milestone for the two companies as a major achievement of their collaboration. Fujitsu and Red Hat will continue to support Panasonic Connect's digital transformation (DX) promotion and aim to establish an agile mindset for customers in various industries.Drawing on a wealth of systems integration (SI) knowledge and industry-specific best practices accumulated over the years, Fujitsu supports organizational change for customers to deliver transformational outcomes with successful use cases in human resources development, agile project management, and practical knowledge of internal DX.Hiroki Teshima, General Manager, Head of Solution Department Group, Global SCM Development, Solution Development Lab., R&D Division, Panasonic Connect Co., Ltd., comments: "Fujitsu and Red Hat's agile support not only helped us to improve various practices, but also to change our mindset. We are currently promoting automation and autonomy in our processes that utilize important data with Panasonic's strengths such as device sensing and robotics, analysis of changes in the situation in real time using AI and computing, and providing feedback on appropriate decisions to the field. We are confident that the agile mindset we have cultivated with the support of our Fujitsu and Red Hat coaches will give us the breakthrough we need to accelerate our efforts in supply chain management."BackgroundAs the latest milestone in a collaboration between Fujitsu and Red Hat first announced in March 2022, Fujitsu will launch its agile consulting services, which leverages the consulting expertise and engineering resources of Red Hat's Open Innovation Labs to further develop its DX business.Since its launch in 2016, Red Hat Open Innovation Labs has offered customers access to DX consulting services that drive innovative change in the areas of corporate culture, organization, processes, and technology.The two companies have set up an organically optimal system according to the target area and the characteristics of customers and are working to expand the market.Panasonic Connect develops, manufactures, markets, and provides professional services for equipment and software for the supply chain, public services, consumer infrastructure, and entertainment sectors globally. Successful customer use cases include the development of key parts of the software business as a joint solution with Blue Yonder. At the beginning of development, Panasonic Connect was promoting agile development on its own. However, as the expansion of the scope of development required Panasonic Connect to run multiple teams on its own, it decided to adopt Fujitsu's agile consulting services on the strength of its offering with Red Hat.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.About TrademarksRed Hat and the Red Hat logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.Source: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.