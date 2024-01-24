The geopolitical climate is becoming increasingly frosty. The Ukraine crisis, which has already lasted almost two years, was joined by the Hamas terrorist attack against Israel in October 2023. What poses a huge challenge for international politics in terms of safeguarding mutual interests is no less dangerous for industry. Power blocs are forming, increasingly distancing themselves from the West and pursuing strict self-interests. In the Russia-China axis, in particular, it must be assumed that the climate towards the US and its allies will remain frosty and spill over into other areas. It is no coincidence that governments have placed important metals on the strategic procurement list. Tungsten is the metal for ultra-hard and heat-resistant surfaces and is part of a challenging scarcity debate, as 85% of the metal is mined in China.

