Aleksandar Ivanovic named President Asset Management; Suni Harford retires

Beatriz Martin Jimenez named GEB Lead for Sustainability and Impact

Regulatory News:

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

Following Suni Harford's decision to retire from UBS (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN), Aleksandar Ivanovic will join UBS's Group Executive Board as President Asset Management and Beatriz Martin Jimenez will become the GEB Lead for Sustainability and Impact in addition to her existing responsibilities. These changes are effective 1 March 2024.

As Head of Client Coverage and Head of the EMEA and Switzerland regions for Asset Management, Aleksandar Ivanovic has played a key role in developing and executing UBS's Asset Management strategy and leading the engagement with institutional and wholesale clients. Since starting his UBS career in 1992 as an apprentice, Aleksandar has worked in all UBS business divisions and has additionally held various leadership roles at Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley. He holds a Master of Science in Finance from the London Business School.

Beatriz Martin Jimenez will succeed Suni Harford as GEB lead for Sustainability Impact, in addition to her existing responsibilities as Head Non-Core and Legacy and President EMEA and UK Chief Executive. Beatriz Martin Jimenez, who joined UBS in 2012, has held key business and finance roles during her 12 years at UBS, including Investment Bank Chief of Staff and COO, Group Treasurer, and Group Head Transformation and has been closely involved with the firm's culture-building activities.

Suni Harford was appointed President Asset Management in 2019 after joining the firm in 2017. Under her leadership, UBS has continued to evolve and scale its Asset Management business to meet clients' changing needs. Most recently, Suni has led the integration of Credit Suisse's asset management activities, creating one of the largest global players with USD 1.6 trillion in assets under management and recognized strengths in areas including alternatives and sustainability. As the GEB Lead for Sustainability and Impact since 2021, Suni has spearheaded UBS's efforts to align our activities across the entire firm and drive our transition to a low-carbon economy, including publication of our Climate Roadmap.

Group Chief Executive Officer Sergio P. Ermotti: "I'm delighted to welcome Aleksandar Ivanovic to the UBS Group Executive Board. His extensive experience and broad network across the firm make him the ideal person to build on our strong foundation and progress our integration plans. At the same time, Beatriz Martin Jimenez's many years of experience at UBS, as well as at other leading financial services firms, will be invaluable in her role as GEB lead for sustainability and impact. I'd also like to thank Suni Harford for her leadership and commitment to UBS and for the significant contribution she has made to our success. I wish her all the best for the future."

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This media release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to management's outlook for UBS's financial performance, statements relating to the anticipated effect of transactions and strategic initiatives on UBS's business and future development and goals or intentions to achieve climate, sustainability and other social objectives. While these forward-looking statements represent UBS's judgments, expectations and objectives concerning the matters described, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from UBS's expectations. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect UBS's future results please refer to the "Risk Factors" and other sections of UBS's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, quarterly reports and other information furnished to or filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K, and the cautionary statement on the last page of this presentation. UBS is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240123695122/en/

Contacts:

UBS Group AG and UBS AG

Investor contact

Switzerland: +41-44-234 41 00



Media contact

Switzerland: +41-44-234 85 00

UK: +44-207-567 47 14

Americas: +1-212-882 58 58

APAC: +852-297-1 82 00

www.ubs.com/media