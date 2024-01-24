London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2024) - KaJ Labs, a decentralized research organization, proudly endorses Web3 AI platform, AGII's recent listing on Coinbase and actively advocates for its potential listing on Binance.





As AGII explores the possibility of joining the esteemed Binance platform, it has already made a significant impact by going live on Coinbase. This dual initiative aligns with KaJ Labs' vision of propelling AI-driven Web3 innovations into mainstream cryptocurrency exchanges.

J.King Kasr, CEO at KaJ Labs, expressed, "We're proud to support AGII's journey towards Binance and acknowledge the milestone of being live on Coinbase. This underscores the growing recognition of AI's role in the crypto space."

AGII's presence on Coinbase is a testament to its advancements in AI-powered content generation, enhancing accessibility and usability for a broader user base.

KaJ Labs continues to drive the evolution of Web3 technologies by endorsing AGII's strategic moves in the crypto sphere.

About KaJ Labs:

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization dedicated to advancing innovation in AI and blockchain technology, with a global impact.

About AGII:

AGII is a pioneering AI Web3 platform, shaping the future of blockchain and crypto through innovative AI-powered content generation.

Media Contact:

Dorothy Marley

KaJ Labs

+1 707-622-6168

media@kajlabs.com

