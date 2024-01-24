Ozobot Joins the Arduino At Heart Program

Ozobot Bit+ Robot Offers Expanded Learning Opportunities with Arduino® Compatibility

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ozobot , a global leader in programmable robotics and STEAM-based learning solutions that empower the next generation of creators from K-12 to higher education and beyond, has announced that it has joined the Arduino At Heart program.

Arduino®, a global STEAM powerhouse, is the leading open-source hardware and software company worldwide. Since its inception, education has been a core principle of Arduino, catering to learners from K-12 to higher education worldwide. Arduino's accessible and user-friendly solutions have empowered a vibrant and continuously growing community composed of tens of millions of users globally. With the flexibility to explore diverse domains, from STEAM to IoT and 3D printing to TinyML, Arduino's open-source approach has played a pivotal role in the success of its community, providing makers, educators, designers, students, and engineers with future-proof skills to bring any idea to life, fostering innovation, learning, and creating value.

The Arduino At Heart program extends this philosophy by collaborating with like-minded companies and promoting compatibility with the Arduino IDE. Ozobot's participation in the Arduino At Heart program demonstrates a shared commitment to enhancing educational experiences through innovative technologies.

"We are thrilled to become a part of the Arduino At Heart family, supporting the Arduino platform with Bit+ compatibility and collaborating with its community to encourage further skill development in the world of coding and robotics," said Andy Fathollahi, Chief Executive Officer at Ozobot. "The partnership highlights our commitment to providing educators and students with the best tools for cultivating a passion for STEAM learning and preparing students for the challenges of the future."

As part of the partnership, the Ozobot Bit+ is now Arduino At Heart certified, enabling full compatibility with Arduino®. Ozobot Bit+, a feature-packed programmable coding robot, aligns perfectly with the Arduino ecosystem, offering an intuitive entry point for learners of all ages and expanding its potential in and out of the classroom.

"In joining the Arduino At Heart program, Ozobot aligns with the open-source ethos that defines Arduino's philosophy. By actively contributing to this program, Ozobot underscores a shared commitment with Arduino to shape the future of education," said Yu Hu, Head of Education at Arduino. "Together, our dedication to innovation and collaboration will empower learners and educators alike, fostering a dynamic educational landscape for the generations to come."

Today, the Ozobot Bit+ is available exclusively to international customers outside of North America. The Bit+ is sold individually as part of the Bit+ Entry Kit and in sets of 12 as part of the Bit+ Classroom Kit. For more information about Ozobot and Arduino At Heart, visit ozobot.com/arduino . For sales inquiries, please contact sales@ozobot.com.

About Ozobot

Ozobot is redefining the role of robotics in education with award-winning programmable robots, patented screen-free coding programs, and STEAM-based learning solutions that transform the way students learn and create across all grades, subjects, and environments. Led by a world-class team of educators, engineers, and computer scientists, Ozobot delivers award-winning solutions by integrating innovative product design with leading LMS platforms and emerging technologies, including Augmented Reality-based learning, powered by Ozobot's coding platform, Ozobot Blockly, that supports its proprietary JavaScript and Python editors that run native code on connected devices.

Together with students, educators, and parents around the world, Ozobot has become the #1 most trusted robotics platform in education and continues to empower the next generation of creators to discover new and exciting ways to learn. For more information on Ozobot, please visit ozobot.com.

About Arduino

Arduino is the leading open-source hardware and software company in the world. Born to provide an easy-to-use platform for anyone making interactive projects, Arduino has reached a growing community and adapted to new needs and challenges, branching out into products for IoT, wearables, 3D printing, and embedded environments. As of today, the Arduino community includes approximately 30 million active users.

