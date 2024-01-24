Indegene Inc: Everest Group recognizes Indegene as a Leader in Life Sciences Digital Services Specialist PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Group, a leading global research and consulting firm, has recognized Indegene as a Leader in its Life Sciences Digital Services Specialist PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. Everest acknowledged Indegene's deep domain expertise, a steady digital-first approach, and a strong client-centric, consultative go-to-market (GTM) focus.



Durga Ambati, Practice Director at Everest Group, said, "The current macroeconomic uncertainties have pushed life sciences enterprises to rethink their digital transformation strategy, thus prioritizing investments that ensure better RoI over speculative, transformational bets. This is necessitating the need for service providers to offer differentiated solutions with superior domain specificity. As such, enterprises are increasingly looking towards specialist providers to help them navigate the challenges of the upcoming year."

"Indegene's suite of verticalized digital offerings, especially for commercial, backed by a range of specialized platforms and dedicated Centers of Excellence has helped cement its place as the segment thought leader. Clients have commended its collaborative approach and the overall proactiveness and agility, hence earning it a Leader position in Life Sciences Digital Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024," added Durga.





"As life sciences firms strive to make sense of emerging technologies such as Generative AI, they increasingly seek service providers with deep healthcare expertise to contextualize technology for their use cases. We are thrilled with this recognition from Everest Group and grateful to our clients who reinforced their trust in our medical and digital capabilities," said Gaurav Kapoor, Executive Vice President, Indegene.

Everest Group's Life Sciences Digital Services Specialist PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 focused exclusively on life sciences specialist service providers. The assessment spans the entire life sciences value chain: from drug discovery through commercial. It specifically focuses on the service providers' business and digital innovation vision and capabilities, as well as market impact.

About Indegene

Indegene is a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company. It helps biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech, and medical device companies develop products, get them to the market, and grow their impact through the life cycle in a more effective, efficient, and modern way. Indegene brings together healthcare domain expertise, fit-for-purpose technology, and an agile operating model to provide a diverse range of solutions. These aim to deliver, amongst other outcomes, a personalized, scalable, and omnichannel experience for patients and physicians. It's what drives Indegene's team and their purpose to enable healthcare organizations to be future-ready. To learn more, please visit www.indegene.com

