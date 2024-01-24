The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 24.01.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 24.01.2024Aktien1 US21077F1003 Contango Ore Inc.2 BMG2239B1643 Coastal Greenland Ltd.3 US45782B3024 Inseego Corp.Anleihen1 XS2747596315 Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.2 XS2747590896 Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.3 AT0000A39UM6 Erste & Steiermärkische Bank d.d.4 XS2756341314 Eurogrid GmbH5 XS2756342122 Eurogrid GmbH6 XS2756298639 National Bank of Greece S.A.7 XS2748847204 Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A.8 DE000DW6AAW9 DZ BANK AG9 EU000A3LTF25 European Investment Bank (EIB)10 USG0686BAS81 Avolon Holdings Funding Ltd.11 IT0005580276 Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.p.A.12 USP1915AAA09 Buffalo Energy Mexico Holdings S.A. de C.V.13 XS2753315626 Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A.14 FR001400NIS7 Crédit Agricole Home Loan SFH15 US316773DL15 Fifth Third Bancorp16 US49803XAE31 Kite Realty Group L.P.17 IT0005580573 Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A.18 US595620AZ81 Midamerican Energy Co.19 XS2744125696 State Bank of India20 US866677AK36 Sun Communities Operating L.P.21 XS2755443376 Thames Water Utilities Finance PLC22 XS2755443459 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce23 USU2340BAV90 Daimler Trucks Finance North America LLC24 USU2340BAW73 Daimler Trucks Finance North America LLC25 EU000A3JZSD0 Europäischer Stabilitätsmechanismus [ESM]26 EU000A3JZSB4 Europäischer Stabilitätsmechanismus [ESM]27 EU000A3JZSE8 Europäischer Stabilitätsmechanismus [ESM]28 EU000A3JZSG3 Europäischer Stabilitätsmechanismus [ESM]29 EU000A3JZSF5 Europäischer Stabilitätsmechanismus [ESM]30 US91282CJV46 United States of America