SAJ's new M2 microinverters support PV panels ranging in size from 400 W to 700 W. They have a maximum output of 2,250 VA, with four maximum power point tracking (MPPT) channels. The company claims a peak efficiency of 97%.China's SAJ has released a series of compact microinverters with four MPPT channels. The SAJ M2 line supports PV panels ranging in size from 400 W to 700 W and has a DC current input of 20 A. "The four MPPT channels provide higher efficiency," the company told pv magazine. "Each MPPT is dedicated to optimizing the performance of individual PV panels, ensuring that each operates ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...